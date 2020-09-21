SessionGuardian Enterprise Reduces Work from Home Cyber-Security Threats for Businesses

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote work is a fact of life. COVID-19 restrictions increase #WFH security risks. SecureReview now offers SessionGuardian Enterprise, a cost-effective cybersecurity solution for small to medium enterprises.

SessionGuardian Enterprise protects the last 18 inches of the internet by plugging into existing hosted virtual machine infrastructure. The biometric AI-powered solution integrates with AWS, Azure, Citrix, VMware, and other main line virtualization platforms at significant cost savings.

In 2020, SecureReview rolled out SessionGuardian. It's groundbreaking end-point protection software for sensitive data. With SessionGuardian and Session Guardian Enterprise, only an authorized user can view the document. When the user looks away, the screen blurs. If someone looks over the user's shoulder, the screen blurs. If the user points a smartphone at the screen, it blurs. Screenshots and screen shares are blocked and disabled.

SessionGuardian Enterprise allows businesses to use their own hosted virtual machine infrastructure rather than the full SecureReview platform.

"The enterprise version of our SessionGuardian offering can be implemented at a fraction of the cost," said Jordan Ellington, Founder of SecureReview. "The IT department is happy because SessionGuardian does such a good job of locking down sensitive data while maintaining control of Virtual Machine Infrastructure. Users can work from home on their own computers, reducing the need to buy PCs for employees."

About SecureReview

SecureReview was founded in 2017 to help legal, financial and life sciences organizations protect sensitive data with a transparent layer of security. SecureReview protects document reviews, investigations, translations, deals, audits, and any situation where organizations share extremely sensitive files with external users, while meeting stringent corporate IT and regulatory security requirements.

For a demo and more information, visit http://www.securereview.com & email [email protected]. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media contact:

Sue Spolan

[email protected]

844-303-5324

SOURCE SecureReview