SessionGuardian Establishes Strategic Advisory Board with Exceptional Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SessionGuardian, a leading provider of continuous identity assurance and data protection solutions, celebrates the addition of its newly appointed, exceptional advisors. The remarkable achievements and insights of these key industry leaders will enable SessionGuardian to propel its clients to new heights.



Thomas J. Harrington's extensive experience in national security, counterterrorism, cyber, and intelligence operations, garnered during his tenure at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Citigroup, Inc., underscores his exceptional leadership and organizational transformation skills, which have also been recognized on two separate occasions with the receipt of two Presidential Rank Awards. Tom's visionary approach to global information security at Citi, marked by the establishment of Cyber Security Fusion Centers and crisis management initiatives, reflects his unwavering commitment to creating a resilient and adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem.



Jim Routh's distinguished career as a Chief Trust Officer and advisor for prominent cybersecurity firms highlights his unparalleled expertise in digital and cyber security. With a wealth of experience gained from leadership roles at American Express, DTCC, KPMG, Aetna, CVS, and MassMutual, Jim brings invaluable insights to the boards of various organizations and is unequivocally a cybersecurity industry expert and thought leader. His commitment to mentoring and fostering over 70 cybersecurity leaders and potential leaders exemplifies his dedication to advancing the industry.



Joseph Martinez's exemplary track record as a Supply Chain Management expert, demonstrated through his leadership roles at Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of America, American Express, and MUFG Bank, underscores his ability to drive operational excellence on a global scale. Joseph's dedication to supporting veterans, exemplified by his role as CEO of PrimusVets, reflects his commitment to serving both his industry and his community.



Tim Byrd, recently appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at M&T Bank, embodies the spirit of leadership and innovation in the cybersecurity realm. Recognized as an industry leader, Tim has spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives at renowned institutions such as PROG Holdings, TIAA, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America. His commitment to advancing cybersecurity education, evidenced by his involvement with the NYU Cyber Fellows Advisory Council, reflects his passion for nurturing the next generation of industry experts.



Gary Heffernan, a visionary leader in Digital Transformation within the TMT Industry, has played a pivotal role in shaping the digital landscape globally over his 30-year career. As the former partner at Accenture and founder of multiple successful ventures, Gary's strategic insights have driven transformative deals and propelled businesses to new heights, even as he embraces the future by founding his own AI platform. Beyond his professional endeavors, Gary's dedication to philanthropy, exemplified by his role as founder and trustee of Charity Street Child, underscores his commitment to making a positive impact on society.



As SessionGuardian continues to pioneer identity assurance solutions, the collective expertise and leadership of individuals like Thomas J. Harrington, Jim Routh, Joseph Martinez, Tim Byrd, and Gary Heffernan drive the company's vision of empowering businesses with secure, seamless digital experiences.



