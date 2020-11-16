Set a Place for Spritzers at the Holiday Table With Cool Cat

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays turned on their head this year, Cool Cat, the refreshing new line of award-winning wine spritzers, is flipping the script on what to sip with your holiday feast. Instead of sticking with traditional drink choices, set a place for the wine spritzer and Drink Cool Cat!

This holiday season, mix up personal-sized sangria cocktails with Cool Cat Original (Elderflower Mint Lime). Pour Cool Cat over chopped apples, pears and grapes, and top with sparkling water. If sunny citrus flavors are your jam, simply mix four ounces of Cool Cat Citrus with three ounces of rosé wine. The new duo of spritzers (Original and Citrus flavors) is now available for purchase online at www.drinkcoolcat.com.

Cool Cat Wine Spritzers are naturally flavored and made with California Pinot Grigio and pure cane sugar. They are naturally gluten free and each 12 ounce can contains just 150 calories and two carbohydrates, the equivalent of two glasses of standard table wine. Now available in two varieties – Original (Elderflower Mint Lime) and Citrus – Cool Cat Wine Spritzers are a fun and delicious accent to any holiday occasion.

Six Tips to Spritz Up the Holiday Season:

Switch it Up – Rather than a traditional bottle of wine or spirits, bring something new to the table: a festive 4-pack of ready-to-sip canned wine spritzers

– Rather than a traditional bottle of wine or spirits, bring something new to the table: a festive 4-pack of ready-to-sip canned wine spritzers Simplify Your Sip – Cool Cat tastes great out of a chilled can or poured over ice

Cool Cat tastes great out of a chilled can or poured over ice Spritz Up Signature Cocktails – Mix up personal-sized sangria cocktails with Cool Cat Original. Pour Cool Cat over chopped apples, pears and grapes, and top with sparkling water. If sunny citrus flavors are your jam, try the Citré, mixing four ounces of Cool Cat Citrus with three ounces of rosé wine

– Mix up personal-sized sangria cocktails with Cool Cat Original. Pour Cool Cat over chopped apples, pears and grapes, and top with sparkling water. If sunny citrus flavors are your jam, try the Citré, mixing four ounces of Cool Cat Citrus with three ounces of rosé wine Give a Spritz – Cool Cat is a fun stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift

– Cool Cat is a fun stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift Share the Spritz – You can ship four-packs of Cool Cat wine spritzers nationally, so it's easy to share with family and friends. Plus, Cool Cat is offering free shipping on all orders through December 2020!

– You can ship four-packs of Cool Cat wine spritzers nationally, so it's easy to share with family and friends. Plus, Cool Cat is offering free shipping on all orders through December 2020! Savor the Flavor – Pair Cool Cat with your favorite foods at a boozy brunch. The fresh, bright flavors are a great complement to holiday foods, like turkey and ham

"It's time for new traditions especially given the challenges of in-person gatherings this year," said Cool Cat co-founder and CEO Rocco Venneri. "More than a drink, Cool Cat is a unique lifestyle brand that offers refreshing wine cocktail experiences with the ease and convenience of a canned beverage. Wine spritzers are a delicious year-round option. At Cool Cat, it's always spritzer season!"

The duo of spritzers is now available for purchase online at www.drinkcoolcat.com. The suggested retail price for a 4-pack of 12oz cans (355ml) is $17.99, but Cool Cat is offering an introductory price of $15.99 each – plus free shipping – now through December 31, 2020. Folks can also find Cool Cat at select on-and off-premise retail locations in New York, Connecticut, and Georgia. To find a store near you visit, https://drinkcoolcat.com/pages/find-us.

For more information, follow the brand @drinkcoolcat on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Spotify, or visit www.drinkcoolcat.com.

About Cool Cat

Cool Cat is a minority owned, operated and led lifestyle company founded in 2018 in New York City. Launched in April 2020, Cool Cat Wine Spritzers are currently distributed in New York, Connecticut and Georgia with plans to expand into additional markets in 2021. Cool Cat can be shipped nationally. Discover the brand online at drinkcoolcat.com or on Instagram and Facebook @drinkoolcat.

