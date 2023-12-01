Set Sail on a Crypto Voyage: Bybit Announces ByBUIDLERs Cruise Contest to Dubai in Partnership with Sea Summit

Bybit

Dec. 1, 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is excited to announce the ByBUIDLERs Cruise Contest, an extraordinary opportunity for crypto enthusiasts in India. This contest offers a chance to win a luxurious 10-day cruise from Mumbai to Dubai, coupled with an exciting Sea Summit experience and a visit to Bybit's Dubai office.

Introducing ByBUIDLERs

ByBUIDLERs is Bybit's initiative that combines grassroots enthusiasm with the thrilling world of cryptocurrency. Designed for crypto aficionados, the program invites participants to engage with the community, create compelling content, and contribute to Bybit's growth and outreach.

Participation Steps

  • Enlist as a ByBUIDLER: To join, provide your name, email, and social media profile link. Express in 100 words your excitement about becoming a ByBUIDLER via our Google form.
  • Take the Bybit 5th Anniversary Personality Quiz: Complete the personality quiz and share your results on social media, highlighting how your personality influences your crypto journey.
  • Participants must post their entries before December 6th, tagging @Bybit and @TheSeaSummit, using the hashtags #ByBUIDLERcruisetrip and #High5Bybit.

Rewards

The top five most creative ByBUIDLERs, judged by their engagement and creativity, will embark on the Sea Summit 10-day luxury cruise, setting sail from Mumbai to Dubai. The cruise is also a crypto summit where winners will meet leaders in crypto, participate in educational events, and attend themed party nights.

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

