Set the sail of vending and smart retail -- CVS2020 is ready to go

CVS has been held successfully for 16 years and has won high reputations in self-service and smart retail industry at home and abroad, the exhibits include vending machine & spare parts, kiosk, self-service solutions, smart retail & store, smart retail application technology, products and supply chain services, smart retail freezer and overall solutions. At CVS2019, new technologies were presented such as Face Recognition, Pulse Recognition, Smart Medical Treatment, etc. Well-known corporate brands also gathered many industry rookies as vendors, those brands include WeChat Pay, Fuji Bingshan, Baixue, Aucma, SNBC, DeepBlue, Midea, etc., and they left the audiences a multi-dimension and zero distance experience.

Apart from real exhibits, the themed conference China (Shanghai) Unmanned Business 2019 was also a giant role that attracted nearly 50 experts from manned and unmanned retail markets to discuss the new opportunities and challenges in the field of unmanned commercial economy. The conference promoted the eco-development of unmanned business and accelerated the deep integration of "normal" retail & "unmanned" retail.

CVS2019 was also linked to a series of exhibitions such as Expo Clean for Commercial Properties and Hotels (CCE), Expo for International Indoor Air Purification (CIEQ) and Expo for International Facility Management (CFME). All these exhibitions are parts of Hotel Plus series exhibitions of Informa Markets Sinoexpo and they aim to provide a whole supply chain regarding the utilizations in all commercial spaces.

CVS 2019 has come to an end, while CVS will soon start the nationwide four-place exhibition tours leading enterprises to penetrate into the local market in China. Moreover, CVS will continue to summarize market information, segment target markets and open new sections in the industry. Through the industry upstream and downstream, CVS and SRS 2020 will start from the self-service to show the new business model in the future.

China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show aims to support young business and start-ups, to act on opportunities for partners, and to move forward in innovation and development. It is dedicated to building the frontline information for industry experts and elites at home and abroad, and to explore platforms for industry trends. CVS and SRS just set the sails of 2020 to start the voyage with a new and smart appearance, they will bring back more developed, smart technologies and application scenes to fill the new intelligence of life.

Join us in our future endeavours:

Exhibition: China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show | Shanghai International Smart Vending Show

Date: 27-29 April, 2020

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre

Please visit the website of CVS and find out more there: https://www.chinavending.com.cn/en-us/home

SOURCE UBM Sinoexpo

