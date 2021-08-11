Set-top Box Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Technicolor SA are some of the major market participants. An increasing number of product launches and an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Set-top Box Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Set-top Box Market is segmented as below:

Type

Satellite Set-top Box



DTT Set-top Box



IPTV Set-top Box



OTT Set-top Box



Cable Set-top Box

Resolution

HD Set-top Box



SD Set-top Box



4K Set-top Box

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Set-top Box Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the set-top box market in the consumer electronics industry include ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Technicolor SA. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Set-top Box Market size

Set-top Box Market trends

Set-top Box Market industry analysis

The set-top box market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The integration of voice control into set-top boxes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the security threats associated with next-generation set-top boxes will hamper the market growth.

Set-top Box Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist set-top box market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the set-top box market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the set-top box market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of set-top box market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Satellite set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

IPTV set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

OTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cable set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market segments

HD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

SD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

4K set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABOX42 GmbH

Advanced Digital Broadcast SA

Broadcom Inc.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

DISH Network Corp.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Roku Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Technicolor SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

