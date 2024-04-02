Set-top Box Market size is set to grow by USD 6215.61 mn from 2023-2027, ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA and Broadcom Inc., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global set-top box market size is estimated to grow by USD 6215.61 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 41%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Set-top Box Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., Catvision Ltd., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., EchoStar Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HUMAX Electronics Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Sagemcom Broadband SAS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co Ltd, Skyworth Group Ltd, Technicolor SA, TelergyHD, TiVo Corp., ZTE Corp.

Analyst Review

The Set-top Box (STB) market in the Digital TV domain is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for HD channels and on-demand video services. Companies like 3SS are providing 3 Screen Solutions, enabling subscribers to access content on multiple devices, including Android STBs. These OS-based devices offer advanced features such as Wi-Fi, Ethernet, HDMI, and Bluetooth connectivity, enhancing home entertainment experiences. Telecom service providers and cable networks are integrating value-added services and interactive videos, complying with government rules, to engage subscribers in the OTT industry. STB makers are constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of consumers, ensuring seamless installation and compatibility with high-definition TVs and analogue switch-off. The digital switch-off is further propelling the adoption of these devices, making HD picture resolution a standard in home entertainment services.

Key Market Drivers

The Indian set-top box market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the Indian government's push towards digital transmissions and the desire for an enhanced viewing experience. STB providers, including Sagemcom and Humax, are investing in technological innovations such as voice control and high-definition set-top boxes. The launch of new products, like Humax's with Wi-Fi 6E and Alexa integration, caters to the demand for better quality videos and powerful technological interfaces. Illegal channels remain a challenge, but the integration of OTT platforms and hybrid set-top boxes offers a solution. Airtel DTH unit, Android TV, and latest technologies like 5G networks and Ultra-HD resolution are transforming the television landscape. Work-from-home scenarios have further increased the importance of high-definition channels and customizable home screens. Voice ecosystems, digital video recording, and aspect ratio customization are becoming essential features. Broadcasters and OTT providers are collaborating to offer live TV and high-definition channels. With the introduction of Android 10 and gigabit speed access, the future of the set-top box market looks promising, offering consumers a more immersive and convenient television experience.

Challenges and Opportunities

The Set-top Box (STB) market in the Digital TV domain is expanding, offering HD channels and on-demand video services through Android STBs and Wi-Fi or Ethernet connectivity. Companies like 3SS provide solutions for HDMI, Bluetooth, and OTT industry integration. Telecom service providers and cable networks offer value-added services, including interactive videos and channel pack subscriptions. However, security threats, such as device tampering and software breaches, pose challenges. Content owners demand piracy prevention and data breach protection. STB makers must comply with government rules and regulations, including the analogue and digital switch-off in developing nations. Technological innovations, like digital video recording and 5G networks, enhance the viewing experience. Airtel DTH unit and other STB providers offer high-definition set-top boxes and hybrid solutions, merging OTT and live TV on Android TV. Illegal channels remain a concern, but the OTT industry's growth and technological advancements continue to engage subscribers in the home entertainment service.

In the digital TV domain, set-top boxes continue to evolve, enhancing work-from-home scenarios and home entertainment. With the oversupply of DRAM, prices have dropped, benefiting consumers. Television screens display pixels in full HD resolution, showcasing high-definition channels in their original aspect ratio. The latest technologies deliver better quality videos through powerful technological interfaces. Customizable home screens, voice ecosystems, and channels cater to diverse viewer preferences. Broadcasters and OTT providers collaborate, with Android 10-enabled set-top boxes offering gigabit speed access via digital signals (DTV), satellite/DTH, cable, and Wi-Fi or Ethernet connections. HDMI, Bluetooth, and other advanced interfaces ensure seamless integration with high-definition TVs and Ultra-HD on-demand video services. 3SS, a leading Android STB software provider, continues to innovate, ensuring compatibility with the evolving OTT industry and telecom service providers.

Market Overview

The Set-top Box (STB) market is a significant segment of the digital television industry. HD (High Definition) STBs are in high demand due to their ability to deliver crystal-clear images and sounds. TV (Television) providers offer various STB models, such as OTT (Over-The-Top) and STBs with DTH (Direct-To-Home) services. These devices enable viewers to access a wide range of content, including live TV, video on demand (VOD), and streaming services. The integration of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) technologies in STBs enhances user experience by providing personalized recommendations and suggestions. The market for STBs is competitive, with major players like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Google Chromecast vying for market share. The future of the STB market looks promising with advancements in technology and increasing consumer demand for more convenient and customized viewing experiences.

