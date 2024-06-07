Set-Top Box Market size is set to grow by USD 8.16 billion from 2024-2028, Integration of voice control into set-top boxes to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global set-top box market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.16 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period. Integration of voice control into set-top boxes is driving market growth, with a trend towards declining prices of dram chips. However, security threats associated with next-generation set-top boxes poses a challenge. Key market players include ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., Catvision Ltd., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network L.L.C., EchoStar Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HUMAX Electronics Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Sagemcom Broadband SAS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co Ltd, Skyworth Group Ltd., Technicolor SA, TelergyHD, TiVo Corp., and ZTE Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global set-top box market 2024-2028

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The DRAM market, a key component in set-top boxes for TV and streaming, is oversupplied, leading to price drops and reduced vendor profits. In response, companies like SK Hynix have reduced DRAM production. Set-top boxes offer HD and Ultra-HD resolutions, customizable interfaces, and access to OTT services via Wi-Fi, Ethernet, HDMI, and Bluetooth. Key players include broadcasters, OTT providers, and telecom service providers using Android 10 and latest technologies.

Market Challenges

The set-top box market faces challenges from security threats, particularly with next-generation boxes integrating multiple signal sources. These threats include device tampering, software breaches, and hacker attacks, impacting both manufacturers and operators. Content owners demand piracy prevention and data breach integration.

Keywords: Digital TV, HD channels, On-demand video, 3SS, Android STBs, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, HDMI, Bluetooth, OTT industry, Telecom providers, Set-top boxes, HD, OS-based devices, STB makers, Developing nations, Indian government, Digital transmissions, Viewing experience, Illegal channels, Technological innovations, STB providers, DVR, 5G networks, Airtel DTH unit, High-definition STBs, OTT, Hybrid STBs, Live TV, OTT platforms, Android TV.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Satellite set-top box

1.2 DTT set-top box

1.3 IPTV set-top box

1.4 OTT set-top box

1.5 Cable set-top box Streaming Type 2.1 HD set-top box

2.2 SD set-top box

2.3 4K set-top box Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Satellite set-top box- The Indian government's push towards digital transmissions has fueled the growth of the set-top box (STB) market in India. High-definition televisions and the desire for a superior viewing experience have driven demand for high-definition set-top boxes.

STB providers, such as Airtel DTH unit, have responded by upgrading to the latest technologies, including MPEG-4 compression and Android TV. These advancements enable the delivery of more high-definition channels and better quality videos. Technological innovations continue to shape the market, with hybrid set-top boxes offering a combination of live TV and OTT platforms.

The integration of voice ecosystems and customizable home screens enhances user experience. The advent of 5G networks and Android 10 are expected to further boost the market, providing gigabit speed access and improved digital signal quality. However, the presence of illegal channels remains a challenge for broadcasters and STB providers. The competition from OTT platforms and the rise of work-from-home scenarios have also shifted consumer preferences. Despite these challenges, the market continues to evolve, with a focus on Ultra-HD resolution, full HD resolution, and the latest aspect ratios to deliver a superior television experience.

Research Analysis

The Set-top Box (STB) market in the Digital TV domain is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for HD channels and on-demand video services. Companies like 3SS are providing 3 Screen Solutions, enabling subscribers to access content on multiple devices, including Android STBs. These OS-based devices offer advanced features such as Wi-Fi, Ethernet, HDMI, and Bluetooth connectivity, enhancing home entertainment experiences.

Telecom service providers and cable networks are integrating value-added services and interactive videos, complying with government rules, to engage subscribers in the OTT industry. STB makers are constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of consumers, ensuring seamless installation and compatibility with high-definition TVs and analogue switch-off. The digital switch-off is further propelling the adoption of these devices, making HD picture resolution a standard in home entertainment services.

Market Research Overview

The Set-top Box (STB) market is a significant segment of the digital television industry. HD (High Definition) STBs are in high demand due to their ability to deliver crystal-clear images and sounds. TV (Television) providers offer various STB models, such as OTT (Over-The-Top) and STBs with DTH (Direct-To-Home) services. These devices enable viewers to access a wide range of content, including live TV, video on demand (VOD), and streaming services.

The integration of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) technologies in STBs enhances user experience by providing personalized recommendations and suggestions. The market for STBs is competitive, with major players like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Google Chromecast vying for market share. The future of the STB market looks promising with advancements in technology and increasing consumer demand for more convenient and customized viewing experiences.

