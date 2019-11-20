Set-Top Boxes - World Industry Analysis & Outlook, 2019-2024: Cable, Satellite, DTT, IP and OTT STBs

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Set-Top Box Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global set-top box market reached a value of US$ 17.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 21.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2024.

The growing digitization of television networks and advancements in digital broadcast technologies are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly demanding seamless, high-quality video streaming along with value-added services such as channel pack subscriptions, HD channels and interactive videos.

Additionally, there has been widespread adoption of set-top boxes in recent years. The increasing affordability of smart TVs coupled with the rapid proliferation of Over the Top (OTT) media services has allowed the viewers to access the content of their choice without paying an additional fee.

Moreover, various technological advancements such as the introduction of motion sensors, Bluetooth connectivity, IOT (Internet of Things) integration along with support for interactive gaming platforms, virtual reality and artificial intelligence have significantly driven the demand for the product. Furthermore, factors such as the implementation of governmental policies mandating the installation of set-top boxes in several countries along with rising disposable incomes are also positively impacting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ARRIS International, HUMAX Electronics, DISH Network, Roku, Huawei Technologies Co., Technicolor, Apple Inc., Google Inc., Samsung Group, EchoStar Corporation, Skyworth Digital, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global set-top box market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global set-top box industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the resolution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global set-top box industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global set-top box industry?

What is the structure of the global set-top box industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global set-top box industry?

What are the profit margins in the set-top box industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Set-Top Box Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Resolution

5.5 Market Breakup by End-user

5.6 Market Breakup by Service Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Cable STB

6.2 Satellite STB

6.3 Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) STB

6.4 Internet Protocol (IP) STB

6.5 Over-The-Top (OTT) STB



7 Market Breakup by Resolution

7.1 HD (High Definition)

7.2 SD (Standard Definition)

7.3 UHD (Ultra-High Definition)



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Service Type

9.1 PayTV

9.2 Free-to-Air



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Online Stores

10.2 Offline Stores



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Asia Pacific

11.2 Europe

11.3 North America

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 ARRIS International

16.3.2 HUMAX Electronics

16.3.3 DISH Network

16.3.4 Roku

16.3.5 Huawei Technologies

16.3.6 Technicolor

16.3.7 Apple Inc.

16.3.8 Google Inc.

16.3.9 Samsung Group

16.3.10 EchoStar Corporation

16.3.11 Skyworth Digital



