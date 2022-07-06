Set-top Boxes Market Gains Attractive Business Avenues with Rising Global Trend of Using Smart TVs, States TMR Study

The global set-top boxes market is projected to gain a valuation of US$ 35.2 Bn by 2031

Increase in demand for high-resolution video quality and high-quality sound is generating sizable business opportunities for set-top boxes manufacturers

WILMINGTON, Del., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global set-top boxes market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2031. Hence, the set-top box market share is estimated to reach a value of US$ 35.2 Bn by 2031.

The TMR report provides detailed assessment of key factors influencing the growth trajectory of the set-top boxes market. Hence, readers gain access to many important facets including the growth drivers, challenges, emerging trends, recent developments, and top manufacturing companies in the set top box industry.

The set-top boxes market in Asia Pacific is expected to observe lucrative opportunities during the forecast period owing to factors such as improving spending power of the regional populace due to the expansion of the industrial sector in many regional countries. Moreover, the Asia Pacific set-top boxes market is being driven by the rapid growth of IT industry in the region.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=789

Set-top Boxes Market: Key Findings

Companies operating in the Smart TVs industry are focused on providing more choices to their consumer base. Hence, they are offering access to additional services including YouTube, Netflix, and other streaming services. This factor, in turn, is resulting into profitable prospects for players in the global set-top boxes market.





With a surge in the accessibility to the Internet around the world, the popularity of over-the-top (OTT) platforms is being increasing across the globe, according to analysts of the set-top boxes market. Using these services, a consumer can select their content according to their choice without a need to pay extra fees. Hence, a rise in the adoption of OTT platforms is fueling the sales growth in the set-top boxes market.





Due to improving spending power of people worldwide, the adoption of smart TVs, HD, and Ultra HD channels is being increasing around the world, states a market survey on set-top box. Moreover, the technological advancements in latest TV devices are resulting into increased adoption of advanced set-top boxes, which in turn, is creating profitable prospects in the global set-top boxes market.





Digital video recording is one of the key features from set-top boxes that can be used to record the ongoing shows on TV and can be watched later as per the convenience of users, notes a TMR study on the set-top boxes market. Moreover, these TVs can be used for accessing social media platforms and online video streaming platforms. Apart from this, these devices provide improved storage option with up to 2TB capacity. On the back of these advantages, the set-top boxes market is estimated to attract profitable prospects in the forthcoming years. Moreover, set top box manufacturers are anticipated to gain the advantage of rising trend of using TVs incorporated with set-top boxes.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=789

Set-top Boxes Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the demand for smart TVs offering dynamic content is creating profitable prospects in the global set-top boxes market





Rise in focus of service providers on offering flexible subscription models is propelling the market

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=789

Set-top Boxes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Humax Co., Ltd.

ADB (Advanced Digital Broadcast) SA

Technicolor SA

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Apple, Inc.

EchoStar Corporation

ARRIS Group, Inc.

Sagemcom SAS

Kaonmedia Co. Ltd.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=789

Set-top Boxes Market Segmentation

Type

Cable STB



Satellite STB



IPTV STB



HBB STV



Hybrid

Resolution

Standard Definition STB



High-Definition STB



HD & Full HD

HD

UHD (Ultra-High Definition)



4K & Above

& Above Technology

Satellite / DTH

DTH

IPTV



Cable



Other Types (DTT and OTT )

OTT Distribution Channel

Online



Company Website





E-commerce Website



Offline



Direct





Indirect

Browse Latest Consumer Goods & Services Market Research Reports by TMR:

Smart Oven Market- Smart Oven Market to surpass the value of US$ 666.8 million by the end of 2031

Digital Door Lock System Market- Digital Door Lock System Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 37.2 Bn by the end of 2031

Home Audio Equipment Market- Home Audio Equipment Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 82.07 Bn by the end of 2031

Consumer Electronics Market- Consumer Electronics Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 1 Trn by the end of 2031

3D Audio Market- 3D Audio market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period

Outdoor TV Market- Outdoor TV Market is set to expand at a decent growth rate during the forecast period

Wrist Dive Computer Market- Wrist Dive Computer Market to expand at a CAGR of 4% by 2030

Electrical Safety Products Market- Electrical Safety Products Market to Reach US$ 7.4 Bn Value by 2030

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers the latest market research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research