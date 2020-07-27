Set Up for Success: Bobby Borisov and Larry Lichterman to Launch Home Interiors and Furnishing e-Commerce Venture, LifeHouse

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced entrepreneurs, Bobby Borisov and Larry Lichterman announce the launch of a brand-new eCommerce store, LifeHouse, for home furnishing and interior pieces. The launch of LifeHouse signals the inception of an elevated home furnishing experience for homeowners, renters, property developers, and enthusiasts.

Complete with top-shelf products, an eager customer service team, and a reliable delivery service, LifeHouse is set to become a valuable eCommerce retail platform for home development, considering the COVID-19.

Larry Lichterman, a member of the magic duo, made a name from establishing Tool Shack in 1972 and guided it to success within eight years in Southern California. The company experienced remarkable growth including expansion into a chain of 32 profitable stores. All 32 stores were established in the half state of Southern California, without the glorious benefits of the internet. By leveraging the internet this time on LifeHouse, Larry and Bobby project a growth and volume equivalent to 1,500 stores only in USA in 5 years, while creating jobs and driving the economy up.

It is said that Tool Shack's success laid out a blueprint way for companies like Home Depot. Larry's time at Tool Shack came to an end after he sold the company. However, he popped his head back up in Arizona where he founded a furniture and homeware store, expanding it to three locations by 1987. After moving back to California, Larry founded and owned various businesses which are still operational.

Known to make wise investments, Bobby Borisov has a knack for envisioning and closing out deals, whether in real estate or e-commerce. In real estate, he has earned praise for showing a talent for transforming used and existing buildings into hubs of economic activity, such as converting an office to a hotel or switching a commercial space into residential use. Bobby's keen interest in startups has seen him invest in companies, and also started a non-profit, Permanent Supportive Housing Foundations, organization focused on creating housing for everyone. Bobby owned his first company when he was just eighteen and soon had a dozen other ventures under his belt.

Larry Lichterman and Bobby Borisov carry years of valuable experience between them. With a conspicuous trail of successful investments and business involvements, the duo is tipped for success. The former, Larry, is the founder of Tool Shack, a company trusted by many to supply high-quality tools and components across a number of industries. The latter, Bobby, has a portfolio featuring a number of startups. Over the years, Bobby has excelled as a dealmaker in real estate and e-commerce via his company, BB Investment Holdings. Together, their partnership is primed to take the new retail home furnishing business to greater heights, with each contributing to its success in equal measures.

"We've seen trends come and go, and our combined experience helps us focus on what really matters instead of chasing the latest "hip" idea. Selling home furniture through e-commerce solves the customer needs in better ways than going to the store, especially in our age. The customer doesn't have to worry about transportation, and/or the working hours of stores due to COVID-19," said Bobby and Larry.

With so much success between Larry Lichterman and Bobby Borisov, experts expect LifeHouse to grow exponentially while providing a unique consumer experience.

