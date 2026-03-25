Setareh Law, APLC Personal Injury & Accident Lawyers Reaches $400 Million Secured for California Injury Victims

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Setareh Law, APLC Personal Injury & Accident Lawyers, a reputable California personal injury law firm, has surpassed $400 million in total client recoveries, marking a significant milestone in the firm's mission to secure justice for injured individuals across the state. Specializing in personal injury, vehicle accidents, and catastrophic injury cases, Setareh Law, APLC Personal Injury & Accident Lawyers has built a reputation for delivering exceptional results while maintaining a client-centered approach to legal representation.

"Reaching $400 million in client recoveries reflects our commitment to fighting for injured Californians during their most difficult moments," said Daniel Setareh, Founder and Lead Attorney. "This milestone motivates us to continue delivering exceptional results for every client we serve."

The firm's success is reflected not only in financial recoveries but also in client satisfaction. With over 800 five-star customer reviews, Setareh Law, APLC Personal Injury & Accident Lawyers has established itself as a trusted advocate for personal injury victims throughout California. The firm operates eight office locations across the state and offers home visits for clients unable to travel due to their injuries, ensuring accessibility and convenience during the recovery process.

Daniel Setareh, the firm's founder, has been recognized for his dedication to client advocacy, receiving the Avvo Client's Choice Award for six consecutive years and the Martindale-Hubbell Client Champion Platinum Award in 2026. These honors underscore his commitment to providing personalized, results-driven legal representation.

Setareh Law, APLC Personal Injury & Accident Lawyers handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including vehicle accidents, slip and fall incidents, and catastrophic injuries. The firm's bilingual team serves a diverse client base, ensuring that all individuals have access to quality legal representation regardless of language barriers.

About Setareh Law, APLC Personal Injury & Accident Lawyers

Setareh Law, APLC Personal Injury & Accident Lawyers is a California-based personal injury law firm dedicated to helping accident victims secure the compensation they deserve. With eight locations throughout California and a team committed to personalized service, the firm has recovered over $400 million for clients. The firm offers free consultations to injury victims.

SOURCE Setareh Law, APLC Personal Injury & Accident Lawyers