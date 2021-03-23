Seth M. Siegel Joins Sciens Water Management Advisory Board

AUTHOR SETH SIEGEL JOINS SCIENS WATER ADVISORY BOARD Tweet this

Seth is the author of the award-winning, critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller Let There Be Water: Israel's Solution for a Water-Starved World, which is now in print or production in 20 international editions and available in more than 50 countries. His recently published, Troubled Water: What's Wrong with What We Drink, sets forth an ambitious agenda for a fundamental rethinking of America's drinking water system. Seth's essays on water and other issues have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, and in leading publications in Europe and Asia. His newest book, Other People's Words: Wisdom for an Inspired and Productive Life, comes out this May, and is a compendium of Seth's lifelong quotations collection, organized by theme to help the reader address a wide range of life issues.

He is a Senior Fellow at the University of Wisconsin's Center for Water Policy and is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Seth has spoken on water issues around the world and at nearly 400 venues in 68 cities, 26 states and on four continents. Among the places he has spoken include the US Congress, the United Nations, the World Bank, Davos and at Google's headquarters, and on more than 50 college campuses, including Harvard, MIT, Princeton, Yale, and Stanford. He is a graduate of Cornell University and the Cornell Law School, and he was a graduate student in international relations in Jerusalem. In recognition of his work on water issues, Seth is the recipient of an honorary doctorate from Nova Southeastern University, in Florida.

Seth is the co-founder of several companies, including Beanstalk, the world's leading trademark brand extension company, which he sold to Ford Motor Company. Seth sits on the board of several not-for-profit organizations. All royalties from sales of Seth's books are donated to charity.

Sciens Capital Management LLC is an alternative asset management firm founded in 1994. With headquarters in New York and offices in London and Guernsey, Sciens has been investing in real assets strategies since 2007.

Sciens launched the Sciens Water Opportunities Fund in 2018 to make investments in the U.S. water sector. The Sciens Water Opportunities Fund is the 11th real assets fund managed by Sciens. Sciens' approach is to identify the biggest challenges facing the U.S. water and wastewater industry today and solve them through the formation and development of national and regional leading companies that seek to meet these challenges. Sciens works closely with the management teams of its portfolio companies, supporting them to achieve their strategic goals.

Sciens Water Management places sustainability and impact considerations at the forefront of its water investments. Sciens Water Management is a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment ("UN PRI") and measures the direct, quantitative impact of its portfolio companies in alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on:

Improving human health

Reducing environmental pollution

Building resilience to climate change, and

Developing, improving, and maintaining sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure throughout the U.S.

