Seth Moore to Succeed Trevor Wilby as CEO of T-Rex Solutions

"Seth is a great leader with vision, a deep understanding of our business and industry, and the confidence of our customers and stakeholders. He embodies our core values, leads by example, represents quality, integrity, and accountability in all that he does, and inspires others to do the same. I am confident that under Seth's leadership, T-Rex will continue to solidify its place as a sustainable and competitive mid-tier IT-consulting firm," says Trevor Wilby, T-Rex Founder.

With Seth's appointment, Trevor Wilby will expand into the new role as Chairman of the Board.

About T-Rex

Established in 1999, T-Rex Solutions is a proven mid-tier IT professional services firm, recognized as a "fastest growing company" on the Inc. 5000 list and is ranked the #4 government cloud vendor by Bloomberg. T-Rex is an agile, dominant force in government IT modernization and transformation. The company leverages skills and professional services with powerful next-gen technology to relentlessly drive innovation and blaze new paths in solving our clients' complex challenges. T-Rex has deep technical expertise in Cloud Adoption and Infrastructure Optimization, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering and Analytics, Systems Integration and Development, and Mission Critical Services.

T-Rex has designed, built, integrated, and operated some of the world's largest mission critical systems for government clients who need to leverage the power of big data and implement complex IT modernization projects with aggressive schedules, large scale, and advanced cybersecurity protection. T-Rex takes pride in fostering a culture of innovation, mitigating risk, saving time and money, and improving benefit-to-cost ratios for our federal government clients.

For more information, visit www.trexsolutionsllc.com.

