Seth Robbins Appointed President of Cycode as Agentic Development Security Accelerates

Robbins takes leadership across Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success organizations as Cycode ARR grows 4X and Fortune 500 Enterprises rush to fill the ADLC Security gap.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycode, the leader in Agentic Development Security, today announced the appointment of Seth Robbins as President and Chief Revenue Officer. Robbins will lead the global go-to-market organization, spanning Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success.

The appointment comes as enterprises accelerate their adoption of AI coding agents and confront a security model built for human-paced development. Cycode pioneered the Agentic Development Security Platform (ADSP) category to secure the Agentic Development Lifecycle, and demand for that approach has moved the company into a new stage of growth.

Robbins joined Cycode three years ago as Chief Revenue Officer. During his tenure the company grew ARR fourfold and built the operating discipline required to scale, making its go-to-market engine more consistent, predictable, and repeatable. His impact extended beyond the field. Robbins helped shape how Cycode defines its market, including the company's evolution from ASPM to pioneering the Agentic Development Security Platform (ADSP), and sharpened how Cycode articulates the value it delivers to customers.

"Seth has been a true partner to me and my co-founders, and his ownership has consistently extended well beyond the traditional boundaries of a CRO," said Lior Levy, CEO and co-founder of Cycode. "This appointment reflects both what he has accomplished and what the company needs for its next stage of growth. As we scale, market category leadership, sales, and customer success have to operate as one connected system. Seth is the right partner and leader to help us continue building it."

The expanded role brings clearer ownership across the full customer journey, from market creation and pipeline generation through acquisition, adoption, retention, and expansion. Uniting the three functions under a single leader is designed to speed decision making and align the organization around a common set of priorities and metrics as Cycode grows.

"Cycode and its customers are in a position of strength sitting exactly where AI is born in the code, and this is the moment where Cycode is separating from the pack. Seth's proven since his time with me at Fireglass (acq. Symantec) that he builds customer-obsessed, cross-functional go-to-market organizations that drive velocity in the business and market leadership," said Dan Amiga, Co-Founder and CTO of Island and Cycode board member. "Cycode has the platform and the customer base already. Seth has the track record of owning markets and driving the growth and revenue that come with them as he has here at Cycode."

About Cycode

Cycode is the only Complete Agentic Development Security Platform, securing AI development from prompt to runtime. Unlike standalone models and frontier lab tooling that only run when invoked on their own, Cycode is Always-On™. By unifying control, context, and autonomy in a single platform, with ADLC Security built in, Cycode continuously identifies risk across the AI development lifecycle, governs the AI tools developers use, correlates context across the entire software factory, and deploys and manages agents that prevent risk at AI speed. Cycode secures the top Fortune 500's and is recognized as a Leader by the industry's top analyst firms, including the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing, the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security, and the IDC MarketScape for ASPM. Learn more at cycode.com.

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SOURCE Cycode