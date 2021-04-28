Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's Houseplant successfully launches at Sweet Flower in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading California cannabis retail chain, Sweet Flower, was selected as one of the first launch cannabis retailers for Houseplant , the cannabis lifestyle brand from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

After hosting an interactive consumer event on April 18, Sweet Flower sold out of inventory throughout all stores.

Houseplant will be restocked and will be available again for purchase on April 28 at all four Sweet Flower locations in the Los Angeles area. The three flower strains - Diablo Wind (sativa), Pancake Ice (sativa) and Banana Belt (indica) - are packaged in stylish, stackable tin containers and retail for $60 pre-tax.

"We put a lot of effort into identifying the right launch cannabis retailers that align with Houseplant's values. Sweet Flower shares the same commitment to creating a strong consumer experience. We wanted Houseplant on shelves where our customers could experience a premium shopping experience, so we're excited that Houseplant will be sold in Sweet Flower's stores in Los Angeles." - Seth Rogen, Co-Founder of Houseplant.

To coincide with the launch, Seth and Evan wanted to ensure that their loyal fans were able to experience the brand and its mission in a personal way. On the day of launch, the first 200 customers who purchased Houseplant from Sweet Flower were given the opportunity to join them for a virtual joint rolling class. The class, moderated by comedian Michelle Buteau, hit capacity within minutes of launch.

"Seth, Evan and the rest of the Houseplant team have been instrumental in working with us to create an out-of-the-box experience for this launch. We are thrilled to have friends of our brand that share the same values and goals as we do in cannabis education, social equity, diversity and inclusion, quality product, and thoughtful packaging. Our customers have been following Houseplant for quite some time and we are excited to be the first launch cannabis retailer in Los Angeles." - Kiana Anvaripour, CMO of Sweet Flower

Beyond Sweet Flower in L.A., Houseplant is available at select other cannabis retailers in San Francisco, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Diego, San Jose, Santa Ana and Palm Desert.

About Sweet Flower

Sweet Flower is Southern California's leading cannabis retailer, originating as a medical collective, and working, legally at all times, to serve the needs of patients and consumers across Los Angeles. In 2019, Sweet Flower expanded to include multiple new locations throughout greater Los Angeles, including Hollywood, the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District, Studio City and Westwood, with multiple new stores slated to open in 2021. Sweet Flower provides delivery across all of Los Angeles through its proprietary branded delivery service.

Sweet Flower is committed to giving back to the communities it serves, to operating openly and transparently, and to hiring inclusively and diversely. www.sweetflower.com @sweetflowershops

