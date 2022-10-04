Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Non-Profit Hilarity for Charity Raises $877,000 For Alzheimer's At 10th Birthday Extravaganza With Star-Studded Line Up

HFC celebrated 10 years with a birthday extravaganza featuring an exclusive performance from John Mayer, celebrity live auction, and a packed roster of talent performances

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Hilarity for Charity (HFC), a national non-profit organization on a mission to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health education, marked a milestone of 10 years (#HBDHFC) and raised over $877,000 to support the mission. The event took place at Rolling Greens on Mateo in Downtown Los Angeles and featured star-studded performances, including an acoustic set from John Mayer, carnival games, a celebrity-hosted live auction, food trucks, drinks, and laughs.

Lauren Miller Rogen, Seth Rogen & John Mayer at Hilarity for Charity’s 10th Birthday Extravaganza at Rolling Greens on Mateo on October 1, 2022 (Photo by Ali Michelle/Hilarity for Charity)

The event, co-hosted by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, saw a tremendous turnout with over 600 guests and included top talent and entertainment from Justin Willman, Nicole Byer, Ron Funches, Chloe Arnold's Syncopated Ladies, DJ Bree DeLano, David Chang, Tony Hawk, Jillian Bell, Fortune Feimster, Natasha Lergero, Johnno Wilson and DJ Samantha Ronson, with an exclusive performance by John Mayer.

"10 years is truly a milestone, and we celebrated the only way we knew how, with a giant birthday bash and lots of laughs! We are so thankful to our community of supporters who have enabled HFC to grow into the innovative and impactful organization we are today. Our board, donors, sponsors, friends, and supporters: we feel so hopeful with them on this mission with us. Care for caregivers and brain health education remain our focus and we intend to invest and advance for as long as it takes to end Alzheimer's and its negative impact on families," said Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller Rogen.

The birthday bash held both a silent and live auction to support the cause, including a surprise item of a signed guitar and private virtual song auctioned by John Mayer himself, a cooking class with renowned restaurateur David Chang, a private skateboarding lesson with Tony Hawk, a Steph Curry signed jersey, Harry Styles concert tickets, and a pottery class with Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, among many other generous offerings from a trip to Cabo to LA Rams tickets and designer jewelry.

Interactive brain health experiences were provided by UCI Mind (guests were able to touch a human brian and spinal cord), Pacific Neuroscience Institute (guests tested their cognitive fitness), and ZenJoi (virtual reality). Guests were kept full and happy with food favorites and drinks from Shake Shack, Calirosa Tequila, Tin City Distillery, One Hope, Shappy Pretzel Co., Prince Street Pizza, Sweetfin, Tacos 1986, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Creamy Boys and non-alcoholic spirits from The Free Spirits Co. All event proceeds directly benefit HFC's care grant respite program, caregiver support groups, and brain health education initiatives for young people.

Event sponsors included Home Instead, La Croix, Biogen, Eisai, Genentech, Steel Partners Foundation, UTA, among others who made generous contributions to the cause. Entertainment support was generously provided by Delicate Productions, Volt Lites, and Mark and Angela Sidlow.

About HFC: Founded in 2012 by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, HFC is a national non-profit organization on a mission to care for families facing Alzheimer's disease, educate young people about living a brain-healthy life, and activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates.

