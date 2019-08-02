SETH ROGEN AND UNIVERSAL PICTURES ANNOUNCE "WEDNESDAY FRIENDSDAY" FREE SCREENINGS OF THE NEW R-RATED COMEDY "GOOD BOYS"

From Point Grey producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the writers of Superbad , Pineapple Express and Sausage Party , James Weaver ( Neighbors ), and the filmmaking team of Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky (NBC's The Office , Bad Teacher) , Good Boys is an outrageous, R-rated comedy about three sixth-grade best friends ( Room 's Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams) who are invited to their first kissing party, only to find themselves on a one-day odyssey of epically bad decisions. The film, from Universal Pictures in association with Good Universe, arrives in theaters nationwide August 16.

Free tickets will be available at participating theaters on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two tickets per guest. Tickets are valid only for select 7 p.m. screenings (local time) on Wednesday, August 7. For a list of participating theaters and to obtain a reservation voucher, guests can visit www.WednesdayFriendsdayScreenings.com.

Reservation vouchers must be exchanged for screening tickets at theater box office beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7. Tickets are only available while supplies last. This offer is valid only at participating theaters.

For more information and a list of theaters participating in "Wednesday Friendsday" screenings, please visit www.WednesdayFriendsdayScreenings.com. Broadcast quality clips from Good Boys are available at www.epk.tv, and stills are available at www.image.net. The film's website is goodboysmovie.com.

About Good Boys

Just how bad can one day get? The creative minds behind Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party take on sixth grade hard in the outrageous comedy, Good Boys.

After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Room's Jacob Tremblay) is panicking because he doesn't know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon, HBO's Boardwalk Empire) and Lucas (Keith Williams, Fox's The Last Man On Earth) decide to use Max's dad's drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door.

But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max's dad (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Life of the Party's Molly Gordon and Ocean's Eight's Midori Francis).

Good Boys, from Universal Pictures and Good Universe, is written by the team of Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky (NBC's The Office, Bad Teacher). Eisenberg also produces and Stupnitsky directs.

