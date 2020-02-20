Seth Word Joins Newfront Insurance as Principal and Head of Agribusiness

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance has appointed Seth Word as Principal and Head of Agribusiness.

Prior to joining Newfront, Word was a pioneer in California's cannabis insurance industry, founding and leading Cultivate Insurance Services with a focus on cannabis and agribusiness risk management. At Newfront, he'll oversee all aspects of cannabis as well as agriculture and horticulture coverage.

While at Cultivate Insurance Services, Word co-designed a proprietary safety management system that achieved outstanding results in reducing occupational safety risks for his clients. At Newfront, he will help clients apply that system to establish and maintain a culture of safety.

"I love working with farmers and cannabis cultivators because I'm drawn to hardworking dreamers who appreciate a hands-on approach," says Word. "Businesses of all sizes require more personalized service from their brokers now than ever before, and Newfront is set up to equip brokers to spend more time with their clients and less time doing administrative work."

"Seth offers a demonstrated record of helping cannabis and agriculture clients obtain smart insurance coverage and minimize risk in a new and uncertain industry," says Anna Beach, Chief Insurance Officer at Newfront Insurance. "We believe his experience and expertise will be of immense value to the clients we serve."

About Newfront Insurance

Newfront is a modern insurance brokerage with broad commercial and private client expertise, serving thousands of clients across the United States. Founded by industry veterans, Newfront is delivering a groundbreaking experience to its clients through both its technology platform and service team. All Newfront brokers, account managers, engineers, creatives, and operators are working together to modernize an industry that is fundamental to commerce.

