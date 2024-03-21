SETIGO: A New Way of SETI and Gamification of Public Science, AI Avatar Supported by Openverse

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold step forward for the exploration of extraterrestrial intelligence, SETIGO announces its initiative aimed at revolutionizing public science engagement and introducing a new era of accessibility and inclusivity in the quest for cosmic understanding, technically supported by Openverse on 3D real-time avatar technology.

The SETIGO focuses on next-generation gamification and social network to encourage public participation in the search for extraterrestrial civilizations, through user-level mobile applications (Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality / Mixed Reality) and AI-driven real-time gamified community operation.

At the heart of SETIGO lies a visionary approach to public science, where individuals from diverse backgrounds are invited to join the exploration of the cosmos through immersive 3D digital platforms. Powered by next-generation gamification and social networking, SETIGO's innovative model fosters active participation in the search for extraterrestrial civilizations, transcending barriers and inspiring a new generation of public scientists.

The SETIGO project has garnered support from a wide range of scientists and experts in the fields of astronomy and SETI, as well as from prominent telescope projects globally.

Central to SETIGO's mission is its commitment to collaboration and innovation. Through a multi-platform mobile application, users are transported into immersive simulations of outer space environments, where they can explore celestial phenomena and engage in scholarly discourse with seasoned astronomers and enthusiasts alike.

The gamified community, inhabited by E.T. Avatars (ETA) and fueled by wearable NFTs, Drake Equation Artifacts (DEA), offers a dynamic space for collective exploration and discovery. "SETIGO is more than just a project; it's a movement to make science popular and fun," remarks the founder of Openverse, the early stage supporter of SETIGO initiatives.

For more information about SETIGO and its missions, visit setigo.org.

About SETIGO

SETIGO is a pioneering initiative aimed at revolutionizing public engagement with scientific research, particularly in the field of extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI). By harnessing immersive gaming technologies, SETIGO invites individuals of all backgrounds to join the exploration of the cosmos through immersive digital platforms and collaborative networks.

About Openverse

Openverse, smart IP maker, a Singapore based technology company specializes in world-class IP development and commercialization, using patented AIGIS (AI-generated IP Service) technologies to empower creators. It provides comprehensive services, integrating diverse IP operations to connect communities, and span across specific domains including science, trends and entertainment.

