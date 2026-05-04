SetPoint Medical to Participate at the Bank of America Health Care Conference

VALENCIA, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SetPoint Medical, a medical technology company dedicated to improving care for people living with chronic autoimmune diseases, today announced that management will be presenting at the Bank of America Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 in Las Vegas.

Murthy V. Simhambhatla, Ph.D., CEO of SetPoint Medical, is scheduled to present on at 4:20 p.m. ET. He will provide an update the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved SetPoint System® for the treatment of adults patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA), as well as the company's plans to expand access to this first-in-class neuroimmune modulation therapy for both RA and multiple sclerosis.

Investors interested in scheduling one-on-one meetings with SetPoint Medical management may contact their Bank of America representative.

About SetPoint System

The SetPoint System is indicated for use in the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have had an inadequate response, loss of response, or intolerance to one or more biological or targeted synthetic disease modifying antirheumatic drugs. It should not be used if you have had a vagotomy or splenectomy, or if your healthcare provider determines that it is not safe for you to use the SetPoint System. Risks may include, but are not limited to, pain or infection after surgery, hoarseness, bruising, swelling, coughing and throat irritation. For full safety information, please see Instructions for Use and our Important Safety Information at spm.care/ISI. Individual results may vary.

About SetPoint Medical

SetPoint Medical is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving care for people living with chronic autoimmune diseases. The company's FDA-approved SetPoint System is the first neuroimmune modulation therapy available for people living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), offering a novel, device-based alternative for those who do not respond to or cannot tolerate biologic or targeted drug therapies. SetPoint's proprietary integrated neurostimulation platform is designed to activate innate anti-inflammatory pathways in the vagus nerve to reduce inflammation and restore immunologic setpoint. With a vision to redefine the care of autoimmune conditions, SetPoint is also planning to evaluate its platform technology for other conditions including multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune conditions. Learn more at setpointmedical.com.

SOURCE SetPoint Medical