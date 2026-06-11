Setria® Glutathione Earns First Registered Finished Product in Chile Through SEREMI de Salud

Nutrapharm launches Setria-powered supplement, marking a regulatory milestone for the clinically researched ingredient in South America

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyowa Hakko, a global leader in health ingredient innovation and manufacturer of branded ingredient Setria® Glutathione, today announced that a supplement featuring Setria has been approved for sale in Chile through the Secretaría Regional Ministerial (SEREMI) de Salud. The supplement, developed by Nutrapharm, marks the first time a finished product containing Setria has received formal health authority approval in Chile — a significant milestone for the ingredient and for Chile's rapidly growing dietary supplement market.

Setria Seremi

The Nutrapharm product contains 500mg of Setria® Glutathione

Setria, a patented, fermentation-derived form of reduced L-glutathione, is established in finished supplement products across North America, Europe, Asia, and other regions of the world, where it appears in formulations targeting a broad array of health categories including healthy aging, detoxification, women's health, sports nutrition, and more.

"Chile's supplement market continues to mature, with growing consumer interest in evidence-based products that are backed up with science" said Gerardo Sanchez, CEO for Nutrapharm. "Our use of clinically researched Setria and the approval by through SEREMI validates our commitment to quality and transparency. This supplement offers meaningful benefits of modern life." Said Carmen Rodriguez R&D Director for Nutrapharm

Supplement formulators interested in incorporating Setria into their product lines can learn more at SetriaGlutathione.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA (Kyowa)

Kyowa Hakko USA serves as the North and South American headquarters for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a global pioneer in specialty ingredients within Kirin Holdings' Health Science group. Building on over 75 years of fermentation innovation and Kirin's 100+ year legacy of fermentation excellence, Kyowa delivers premium, science-backed branded ingredients to the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, functional food, beverage, and wellness industries. The portfolio features branded solutions like Cognizin® Citicoline, Setria® Glutathione, Pantesin® Pantethine, and EYEMUSE® Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110. Committed to quality, sustainability, and creating shared value, Kyowa empowers partners to create transformative health solutions, advancing Kirin's vision of improving health and well-being. For more information, visit Kyowa-USA.com.

About Setria® Glutathione

Setria® Glutathione, developed by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically researched, patented antioxidant that supports cellular and mitochondrial health. Backed by over 65 years of research, development, and application experience with Setria®, Kyowa leverages its deep expertise in glutathione science. Combined with Kyowa's 75-year legacy of biotech innovation and Kirin Holdings' century-long fermentation expertise, Setria® is produced through state-of-the-art fermentation technology, ensuring exceptional purity and efficacy. Clinically shown to replenish glutathione reserves depleted by stress, aging, or lifestyle factors, Setria® protects cells from oxidative stress and toxins, supporting overall wellness. Non-GMO, vegetarian, and allergen-free, this premium ingredient is trusted by global partners in the nutraceutical and wellness sectors, advancing Kirin's Health Science mission to enhance health and well-being and create shared value. For more information, visit SetriaGlutathione.com.

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko U.S.A