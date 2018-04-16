SetSchedule Celebrates Successful Rollout of Mobile App, 2000 New Members in March

"We set the goal of focusing on user experience in 2018, and so far, we have made great strides in that direction," said Roy Dekel, CEO of SetSchedule, "Our mobile application was a big part of that, but it's only the beginning. We're constantly tweaking our tools to ensure that our agents are being provided with vetted, quality leads."

SetSchedule's exclusive technology analyzes data through partnerships with title companies, along with data related to permit changes, taxes, and major life events, to identify homeowners who are highly likely to sell their houses within months. SetSchedule qualifies the leads and sends them directly to agents' schedules, removing the pressure of the time-consuming and expensive marketing process from the agents' responsibility.

The company's growth since its founding in 2015 has been staggering. New tools such as the SetValue home value calculator, and the offering of free real estate leads to agents who only pay if they close the deal, have expanded the company's reach and user base to a broader range of homeowners, buyers, and real estate professionals. In 2017 alone, SetSchedule offered over 17,400 leads to real estate agents over the course of 2017.

The sustained expansion of SetSchedule's user base enables more connections between homeowners and real estate agents, making real estate transactions more streamlined and efficient for all parties.

By placing top tier agents with verified appointments directly in front of vetted homeowners and investors actively looking to buy and sell, SetSchedule successfully helps agents reduce the time and money traditionally spent on tracking down potential leads for real estate and creating marketing materials to acquire appointments. User benefits also include insider market insights, automated marketing software tools, access to an online research center, a user-friendly customer relationship management (CRM) system, and more.

SetSchedule is a first-of-its-kind technology-based real estate marketing firm that connects Realtors® with local homeowners, home buyers, and investors who are seeking to buy and sell properties. The company identifies potential sale properties before they even reach the market with its innovative, multi-patented matching engine that leverages AI-powered predictive data, insider market insights and automated marketing software tools. Founded in 2015, SetSchedule is based in Irvine, California. Learn more at setschedule.com.

