SetSchedule Debuts SetValue™ App to Help Estimate Home Value

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SetSchedule, a leading real estate data analytics company, today announced the launch of SetValue™, an innovative and powerful new tool that is the first of its kind to combine data analytics and artificial intelligence and deliver accurate property valuation and real time connection with qualified real estate professionals.

SetValue is the artificial intelligence-powered data arm of SetSchedule, now available to the public via a free, easy-to-use, brand-agnostic application (desktop and mobile.) Unlike other property estimators, SetValue compiles estimated values from at least six sources, also factoring in ancillary data such as school districts, tax records, crime rates and neighborhood characteristics.

Both buyers and sellers benefit from a feature that calculates how certain improvements may impact the value of a property. The simulator combines property-specific information and local market data to provide trustworthy estimates, which can then be leveraged in the negotiation process.

SetValue also allows buyers and sellers to connect with experienced real estate professionals in the area. Users can schedule consultations and showings without having to leave the application. Additionally, the new tool analyzes data patterns to match home shoppers with not just any agent but a seasoned professional that suits their unique needs, from area of expertise to personality type.

"Buying or selling a home is a complex process, and we want to offer home owners and shoppers what they need to not only streamline that process but also ensure they get the best possible value," said Roy Dekel, founder and CEO of SetSchedule. "SetValue puts the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in the palm of your hand, delivering unbiased, real time property estimation you can trust and a network of experienced professional support. We're excited to empower buyers and sellers with the sophisticated data analytics that has always powered SetSchedule."

For more information about SetValue and find out what your home is worth, please visit www.setvalue.com.

About SetSchedule

SetSchedule is a first-of-its-kind technology-based real estate marketing firm that connects Realtors® with local homeowners, home buyers, and investors who are seeking to buy and sell properties. The company identifies potential sale properties before they even reach the market with its innovative, multi-patented matching engine that leverages AI-powered predictive data, insider market insights and automated marketing software tools. Founded in 2014, SetSchedule is based in Irvine, California. Learn more at setschedule.com.

