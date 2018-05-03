SetSchedule Partners with ATTOM Data Solutions to Help Agents Nationwide Grow their Business

IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SetSchedule, a leading technology-based real estate marketing firm, today announced that ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's premier multi-sourced property database, will provide property data to help power SetSchedule's multi-patented Referral Radar™ platform, which will also incorporate nationwide leads generated by foreclosure and off-market property website RealtyTrac.com, an ATTOM-powered consumer search portal.

As a technology innovator revolutionizing real-estate business development, SetSchedule seeks to partner with the industry's best information aggregators and data providers to help clients save time and money, give their business a boost, and an edge over the competition. In addition to foreclosure and housing data, RealtyTrac will empower professionals with information on all types of off-market properties as well as current for sale and recently sold properties – ideal for home buyers or investors interested in distressed real estate.

"We're excited about this strategic partnership with RealtyTrac and ATTOM Data Solutions," said Roy Dekel, CEO of SetSchedule. "The partnership opens the door for a much better distribution of leads to realtors and brokers across the country. It also enables us to improve our scoring and machine learning process so that we can better serve our real estate members through an automated process, creating an ecosystem between homeowners and agents."

SetSchedule's valuable technology leverages artificial intelligence (AI)-powered predictive data to match each buyer and seller with a real estate agent that can best meet their needs. The technology is revolutionizing the real estate industry. No longer will real estate agents need to rely on referrals and antiquated marketing tactics.

"ATTOM Data Solutions is excited about the opportunity to help power SetSchedule as it builds an innovative new model for matching agents with homebuyers and sellers," said Richard Kil, vice president of account development at ATTOM Data Solutions. "We see an exciting future ahead where agents and buyers alike will be able to connect more efficiently and transparently, enabled in part by valuable data pertaining to properties and communities that will vastly improve the home buying experience."

For more information about SetSchedule's innovative solutions, please visit www.setschedule.com. To search RealtyTrac's foreclosure listings, visit www.realtytrac.com.

About SetSchedule

SetSchedule is a first-of-its-kind technology-based real estate marketing firm that connects Realtors® with local homeowners, home buyers, and investors who are seeking to buy and sell properties. The company identifies potential sale properties before they even reach the market with its innovative, multi-patented matching engine that leverages AI-powered predictive data, insider market insights and automated marketing software tools. Founded in 2014, SetSchedule is based in Irvine, California. Learn more at setschedule.com.

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, APIs and customized reports.

