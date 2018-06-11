SetSchedule Teams Up with Home Junction® to Deliver Accurate Real Estate Data Powered by Machine Learning

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SetSchedule, a leading technology-based real estate marketing firm, today announced that it has partnered with Home Junction, a data applications company, to enhance its real estate insight products.

SetSchedule offers artificial intelligence-fueled products for home shoppers and real estate professionals, including the SetSchedulePro application, which matches real estate agents and buyers according to an algorithmic analysis of psychological traits and factors, and the SetValue property estimator, which aggregates multiple data sources to calculate accurate, up-to-date property valuations.

Through the partnership with Home Junction, a well-regarded and established provider of high-quality, deep-value real estate data, SetSchedule will augment its own algorithms and AI capabilities with new layers of data including:

Recent sales

Community information

Recent construction

Market trends

"This strategic partnership with Home Junction is an exciting new step which has helped SetSchedule provide more accurate information to our users and further the creation of an unbiased environment through machine and data learning," said Roy Dekel, CEO and founder of SetSchedule. "We want to consistently improve the data that we provide to our clients and this partnership allows us to do so in many ways. By using a plethora of providers, and offering full transparency into those data sources, we continuously supplement aggregated data and build upon it, creating a current and fruitful ecosystem between homeowners, buyers and agents."

These new sources will be available to homebuyers and real estate professionals alike through SetSchedule's multiple applications and web properties. The compilation of data from both companies, continually optimized through machine learning, further facilitates an ecosystem wherein shoppers and agents can access trustworthy information and connect with each other based on verified compatibility data.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with SetSchedule as we are impressed with their offerings, their personnel and culture and we expect great success in their future," said Edward Kim, SVP, Sales & Business Development with Home Junction.

For more information about SetSchedule's innovative solutions and AI-powered predictive data, please visit www.setschedule.com. To learn more about Home Junction's impressive resources, visit www.homejunction.com.

About SetSchedule

SetSchedule is a first-of-its-kind technology-based real estate marketing firm that connects Realtors® with local homeowners, home buyers, and investors who are seeking to buy and sell properties. The company identifies potential sale properties before they even reach the market with its innovative, multi-patented matching engine that leverages AI-powered predictive data, insider market insights and automated marketing software tools. Founded in 2014, SetSchedule is based in Irvine, California. Learn more at setschedule.com.

About Home Junction

Based in San Diego, CA, Home Junction is a data technology company that specializes in real estate data and boundary licensing, custom websites created with WordPress real estate themes, WordPress real estate plugins and additional services. The company provides an extensive number of data layers on home sales, neighborhoods, schools, school attendance zones, demographics, home value estimates, geospatial boundaries and other information. The founders have more than 50 years of experience combined in data aggregation and real estate website development.

