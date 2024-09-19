SetSet Launches World's First Clinician-Approved Community and Resource Platform to Make Psychedelics Safe for Women

By connecting women with healthcare professionals, SetSet is creating a safe, supportive platform to ensure positive, long-lasting outcomes from psychedelic use, with a focus on harm reduction.

SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SetSet, the first platform to bridge the knowledge gap between consumers and medical providers for safe microdosing, has officially launched. Designed to help women navigate psychedelic experiences with community support, therapist-created curriculum, and access to trained practitioners, SetSet offers universal integration resources for both individuals and healthcare professionals.

World’s First Clinician-Led Psychedelic Education, Integration & Community for Women

This launch comes at a crucial time: women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety and depression as men, and many are turning to psychedelics like psilocybin and ketamine as alternatives to ineffective pharmaceutical treatments like SSRIs and benzodiazepines.

While over a quarter of Americans have used psychedelics, 75% take them outside clinical settings, often without medical guidance. Public interest in psychedelics is surging, but access to scientifically backed education and integration support remains scarce, especially for women—who are more likely to benefit from psychedelics yet represent only a quarter of all clinical trial participants.

"Women aren't adequately supported in the current mental healthcare system and need a safe space to explore alternative options like psychedelics. I've seen the lack of education and support firsthand, which is why I created SetSet," says April Pride, SetSet CEO and Founder, who brings nearly a decade of experience in the cannabis space with three successful exits.

The cost barrier for licensed psychedelic support is high, with non-licensed coaches charging $300/hour and facilitator accreditation starting at $7,000. This pushes many to rely on unverified online sources, increasing the risk of long-term negative outcomes.

SetSet's platform changes this by providing women access to licensed therapists and medical providers who can offer guidance on setting, dosage, contraindications, and after-care, along with a safe community to share experiences—all starting at $47/month.

In the next year, SetSet aims to onboard 10,000 founding members, including individuals and healthcare professionals across the U.S. and Canada. To achieve this, SetSet is seeking $2 million in angel investment from mission-aligned backers to expand its team, provider network, educational offerings, and proprietary technology.

