Setting a New Standard: Connors Group Introduces Engineered 3PL Solutions

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connors Group, a leading management consultancy specializing in workforce performance and productivity improvement, is proud to announce the launch of its new 3PL Practice. With a mission to redefine how 3PL providers and their customers operate, Connors Group's comprehensive offerings add value to every phase of their relationship.

"At Connors Group, our services cater to 3PL providers and their customers. Our comprehensive offerings drive value over the entire life cycle of a 3PL-customer relationship – from initial 3PL selection through implementation and future ongoing continuous improvement efforts," says Jeff Peretin, CEO of Connors Group.

To enhance the performance and productivity of 3PL operations, Connors Group customizes and streamlines labor-management programs, ensuring seamless alignment with customer contracts. This approach delivers instant value and long-term operational improvements.

"Labor is the most expensive asset to a 3PL. With our experienced team of engineers and known expertise around all things labor – Connors Group is at the center of solutions that drive enduring and fruitful customer/3PL partnerships," adds Shawn Roche, VP of Supply Chain Practice at Connors Group.

Connors Group's portfolio of 3PL solutions includes:

Labor Management Strategy: Connors Group utilizes its state-of-the-art LaborPro™ software and an extensive database of industry benchmarks to craft swift labor and productivity standards. These standards form the foundation of successful labor-management programs across all 3PL business phases.

Labor Management System Implementation & Maintenance: Specializing in selecting, designing, and implementing Labor Management Systems, Connors Group maximizes the value of software investments for enhanced productivity and efficiency.

Solutions & Startup Support: Connors Group offers essential technical support to ensure the precise pricing, solution design, and implementation of 3PL operations, setting the stage for long-term success.

Operational Assessment & Optimization: The Connors Group team combines industry insight, benchmarking, staff interviews, and meticulous on-site evaluations to provide actionable best-practice recommendations, elevating operational standards.

Efficient Facility Design: Connors Group infuses efficiency into distribution and fulfillment operations from greenfield to brownfield sites, consistently meeting customer expectations through expert facility design and automation.

Expert Staff Augmentation: Connors Group's seasoned professionals are ready to supplement 3PL staff in various roles, from site management to specialized engineering, adapting to the unique staffing requirements of each business.

Complete Contract & Scope Analysis: Connors Group diligently analyzes operational deviations from contracts, offering fact-based insights and practical recommendations to enhance productivity and identify necessary rate adjustments.

Comprehensive 3PL Selection Evaluation: With an extensive industry benchmark database, Connors Group assists in selecting the ideal 3PL partner, guiding organizations in defining the principles of a successful partnership.

Thorough 3PL Assessments: Connors Group evaluates existing 3PL performance, revealing opportunities for improvement and ensuring optimal value from the partnership.

"Connors Group's new 3PL Practice is set to revolutionize the supply chain industry. We are known advisors in the labor-management space, and most 3PLs, when you boil it down, are labor-management companies, too. Our tailored solutions provide a solid foundation for mutual success while paving the way for future improvements and innovation," says Andy Hunter, Connors Group's recently hired Supply Chain and Logistics Expert.

Andy Hunter, Senior Director of Supply Chain Practice at Connors Group, brings over a decade of unparalleled expertise. With a strong supply chain and operations management foundation, Andy's career spans from leading large-scale teams at FedEx Supply Chain to overseeing new facility startups across North America.

To learn more about Connors Group's 3PL Practice and explore opportunities to enhance new or existing 3PL environments visit Connors Group 3PL Solutions or call (800) 813-7028.

