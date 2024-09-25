Setting a New Standard: First-Ever Industrial Steam Generating Heat Pump to Be Deployed in the United States By Skyven Technologies

Cutting-Edge Steam Generating Heat Pump Technology to Reduce Over 20,000 MT CO2 Annually From Western New York Energy's Ethanol Production Facility

MEDINA, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step towards a more sustainable industrial future, Skyven Technologies and Western New York Energy (WNYE) are excited to announce the introduction of Skyven Arcturus, the first industrial steam generating heat pump of this size to be implemented in the United States. This industrial decarbonization project will decrease the WNYE Medina facility's CO2 emissions by over 20,000 metric tons (MT) of CO2 per year.

Western New York Energy's Medina New York Facility. Future site for Skyven Arcturus Steam Generating Heat Pump.

The partnership leverages Skyven Technologies' advanced engineering and cutting-edge industrial heat pump technology and Western New York Energy's extensive operational excellence and sustainability leadership within the ethanol industry. Together, they will transform the Medina facility and significantly lower emissions related to on-site industrial process steam, leading to cleaner air for the surrounding community.

"We are thrilled to partner with Western New York Energy on this landmark decarbonization project in the ethanol industry," said Arun Gupta, CEO of Skyven Technologies. "This project embodies our mission to decarbonize industrial process steam and our commitment to a greener planet. Together, we are setting a new standard for industrial decarbonization."

Skyven Arcturus, built on mechanical vapor recompression (MVR) technology, uses electricity to upgrade low-temperature heat captured from industrial processes and uses that heat to produce boiler-quality steam up to 420℉ and 300 psig. At the WNYE Medina facility, Skyven Arcturus will utilize high efficiencies to minimize the energy required to generate on-site process steam, leading to a significant reduction in overall steam production costs.

"This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to environmental stewardship and innovation," said Tim Winters, CEO of WNYE. "By integrating Skyven's cutting-edge Arcturus technology, we are taking significant strides in improving our community's air quality by reducing our carbon footprint and improving our operational efficiencies. This project exemplifies our commitment to sustainable practices and industry leadership."

Key benefits of this project include:

Annual CO2 Reduction : The implementation of Skyven Arcturus is expected to eliminate 20, 000 MT of CO2 emissions each year, equivalent to taking over 4,300 cars off the road.

: The implementation of Skyven Arcturus is expected to eliminate 20, of CO2 emissions each year, equivalent to taking over 4,300 cars off the road. Energy Efficiency : Western New York Energy will enhance their overall energy efficiency while lowering operational costs and reducing environmental impact.

: Western New York Energy will enhance their overall energy efficiency while lowering operational costs and reducing environmental impact. Sustainable Future : This initiative aligns with global sustainability goals, setting a benchmark for industrial decarbonization efforts.

: This initiative aligns with global sustainability goals, setting a benchmark for industrial decarbonization efforts. Economic Benefits : Skyven Arcturus will lower WNYE's Carbon Intensity (CI) score and improve production costs.

: Skyven Arcturus will lower WNYE's Carbon Intensity (CI) score and improve production costs. Community Benefits: This project will result in cleaner air for the surrounding communities and create local jobs throughout the project.

About Skyven Technologies

Skyven Technologies decarbonizes hard-to-abate industries by recovering waste heat to produce clean, emissions-free steam using their Arcturus steam generating heat pump. Skyven's proven Energy-as-a-Service model allows industrial manufacturers to achieve significant carbon footprint reductions without the upfront capital expenditure, leading to profitable decarbonization. To learn more about Skyven, visit www.skyven.co .

About Western New York Energy

Western New York Energy, LLC is a locally owned company founded in 2004 to develop the full potential of Western New York's renewable energy resources. Production at its $90 million facility began immediately after the completion of construction in November 2007. Since then, WNYE has invested over $50 million in upgrades and improvements at its facility. WNYE was the first biofuel plant in the Northeast United States and is currently the only large-scale facility in New York, producing over 60 million gallons of ethanol annually. For more information, visit www.wnyenergy.com .

SOURCE Skyven Technologies