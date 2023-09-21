Setting a New Standard in the Fashion World

Dash Talents' New Male Model Ben Kishore Takes NYFW SS24 by Storm

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking moment for the fashion industry, Dash Talents, a modern modeling mother agency headquartered in Virginia, proudly announces that its newly signed male model, Ben Kishore, has shattered records by walking an unprecedented nine shows during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 (NYFW SS24).

Ben Kishore closing for Leonardo 5th Avenue NYFW

Dash Talents has earned its reputation as a mother agency dedicated to nurturing and elevating emerging talent, to teach them not only modeling key skills, but also about the career and business side of the fashion industry. Ben Kishore, a rising star in the modeling world, joined the agency roster during the summer of 2023. Since then, Dash Talents has diligently invested in his modeling development and portfolio, offering a comprehensive suite of in-house services, including photographers, image advisors, stylists, publicists, and more.

Dash Talents, a premier mother agency, is dedicated to propelling its signed models into top modeling agencies—a commitment exemplified by the journey of Ben Kishore. Dash Talents Co-owner RoRo Yone shed light on the challenging placement process, stating, "Securing placements is definitely a journey, marked by persistent submissions and follow-ups. Despite non-responses and rejections, we persevered. After multiple declines, Ben received an interview request from Wilhelmina. In the end, he chose EMG Models as the optimal path for his career, and he made the right decision."

Within just three months of joining Dash Talents, Ben Kishore secured a contract with EMG Models for both NY and NJ, a pivotal moment in his growing career. And this was only the beginning. Ben Kishore's rapid ascent in the modeling world owes much to the tireless efforts of Noel Suigens Calubaquib, his agent and creative director at Dash Talents. Noel Suigens perfected Ben's portfolio and provided invaluable mentorship, laying the foundation for his success. Ben was recommended to undertake runway classes with renowned NYC coach and casting director Dimas Bravo. After completing the training and rigorous practice, Ben Kishore set a remarkable industry record as a new male model, gracing multiple runways during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 (NYFW SS24). During NYFW SS24, Ben walked nine shows, leaving a new record on the runway. His impressive list of shows included: Flying Solo Show – Byebyebitch, Solomon Lawrence, Bulgaric, LFJ; Global Fashion Collective - Hyper Couture, Justin Jacob Louis, Saqulai; Bless By Bless; Leonardo 5th Avenue, for which he closed the show. This remarkable achievement not only highlights Ben Kishore's exceptional talent but also his determination to overcome the challenges male models face in an industry historically dominated by women.

Ben Kishore's runway appearances attracted widespread attention, with his photos featured in prestigious publications such as Vogue.com, People Magazine, and Elle, among others. His unique look, talent, and determination, combined with the consistent support and mentorship provided by Dash Talents, have played a pivotal role in turning his modeling dreams into reality. 

