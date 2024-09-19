Setting a New Standard: Zynx Health partners with Innovaccer to advance evidence-based population health management

The partnership delivers cutting-edge tools to improve care management and whole-person care with critical evidence-based care plans, transforming population health management.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynx Health Incorporated , a leader in evidence-based clinical decision support solutions, and Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, today announced a strategic partnership to transform care management and population health. This alliance is set to significantly enhance clinical, financial, operational, and patient experience outcomes, addressing the most critical needs of healthcare providers.

Zynx Health and Innovaccer , both recognized as 2024 Best-in-KLAS category leaders by KLAS Research, are committed to excellence and innovation. This partnership integrates Zynx Health's award-winning clinical decision support content with Innovaccer's comprehensive care management solution , empowering teams to use out-of-the-box evidence-based care plans for both chronic and non-chronic conditions. The result is a more effective clinical decision support tool designed for interdisciplinary teams, nurses, and care managers that helps reduce clinical variation, enhances patient outcomes, and strengthens financial performance.

"Partnering with Innovaccer is a natural step forward for Zynx Health, enabling us to extend our evidence-based clinical decision support solutions to a wider audience," said Carolyn Wong-Simpkins, President of Zynx Health. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance patient outcomes through high-quality, evidence-based care. Innovaccer's powerful care management solution and wide presence in the healthcare industry makes them the perfect ally for achieving our goals."

The cornerstone of this partnership is the integration of Zynx Health's extensive content library with Innovaccer's care management solution. Care teams using the solution now gain access to tools that support 34 chronic care conditions, provide specialized care plans for cancer and renal care, and manage 126 common medical issues. In addition, this joint offering will further assist care managers in addressing behavioral health (BH) and social determinants of health (SDOH), ensuring a holistic and patient-centered approach to care.

The key benefits of this partnership include:

Enhanced Care Management : Care managers will now access a wide-ranging care plan library, enabling continuous monitoring and proactive management of patient health across the care continuum.

: Care managers will now access a wide-ranging care plan library, enabling continuous monitoring and proactive management of patient health across the care continuum. Superior Patient Outcomes : Using evidence-based content to guide clinical decisions leads to improved patient outcomes, reduced clinical variation, and enhanced care quality.

: Using evidence-based content to guide clinical decisions leads to improved patient outcomes, reduced clinical variation, and enhanced care quality. Regulatory and Accreditation Support : Meeting NCQA and URAC accreditation standards becomes easier with a whole-person care approach that meets both physical and psychosocial needs, aligning with population health goals.

: Meeting NCQA and URAC accreditation standards becomes easier with a whole-person care approach that meets both physical and psychosocial needs, aligning with population health goals. Operational Efficiency: Streamlining workflows with data-driven insights helps care teams swiftly respond to urgent health needs, boosting overall operational efficiency.

Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer, echoed this sentiment: "By integrating Zynx Health's evidence-based content into our care management solution, we substantially enhance our customers' ability to deliver comprehensive and effective care. This partnership empowers healthcare providers with the right set of tools to achieve superior clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes by adopting best practices in chronic care and population health management. Together, we're paving the way towards a smarter, more efficient U.S. healthcare system."

About Zynx Health

Founded in 1996, Zynx Health is a pioneer and market leader in evidence- and experience-based clinical solutions that help health systems improve patient outcomes, financial outcomes, clinical engagement, and technology performance. Part of the Hearst Health network, Zynx Health helps healthcare organizations exceed industry demands for delivering high-quality, standardized care at lower costs under value-based reimbursement models. To learn more, visit zynxhealth.com or call 888.996.9435. Follow Zynx Health on LinkedIn @Zynx-Health.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the data platform that accelerates care innovation through innovative AI technologies. Innovaccer's AI-powered healthcare platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1.5 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is an industry-leading data and analytics platform, the Best in KLAS CRM solution, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

