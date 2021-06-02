Setting its sights on the future of the hemp industry, Arbor Vita8 continues to expand

"Engaging with and helping hemp farmers has always been a top priority for us, and we reached processing capacity even before Arbor Vita8 officially launched," shares Jason Sirotin, Arbor Vita8 CEO. "We're now looking at ways to expand the services we already offer, while acquiring the right infrastructure to explore new options."

As one of the few full-service hemp processors in the South, Arbor Vita8's first step in expansion will be to add mobile hemp drying services to manage more plants as they're harvested. From there, the addition of another extraction system and remediation system will enable Arbor Vita8 to increase its processing capacity from start to finish.

"This growth will allow us to double both our extraction and remediation capacity in order to meet the needs of our current partner farmers, bring in new growers and keep up with the demand from our manufacturing partners," says Sirotin.

Other additions to existing facilities include enhanced retail manufacturing capabilities, which will enable Arbor Vita8 to bring this service in-house as well as add in the ability to white label hemp products.

As hemp processing for in-demand products like CBD and CBG oil ramps up, Arbor Vita8 is also looking to other uses for hemp to take a lucrative turn. Their eyes are on hemp fiber and all its market potential. To meet this need as it evolves, AV8 plans on installing multiple hemp fiber processing lines that will allow the processing of thousands of pounds of hemp biomass an hour to create hemp hurd and fiber.

To maintain this new revenue stream, and manage the additional processing lines, Arbor Vita8 will bring in a new team of formulation experts and hemp fiber workers, opening up new jobs throughout the company.

"Hemp fiber and Hurd create their own streams of business opportunities, and those industries are just at their infancy," says Sirotin, "but they have the potential to bring in billions of dollars in revenue and change the world. Hemp will be extremely powerful - revolutionizing industries like construction, consumer packaged goods, and textiles. We know the future is in hemp."

Catering to new streams of business and bringing in new equipment has also led to Arbor Vita8 adding to its list of certifications. The company is currently pursuing its Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) certification which assures all systems are of the proper design, including appropriate monitoring and control. This certification will also assure the identity, strength, quality, and purity of products. Additionally, AV8 is working on its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) accreditation. This certification will make AV8 a certified manufacturer of CBD for pharmaceutical applications.

"Our clear industry perspective has enabled us to think ahead and strategize how we can meet the need for more capacity, at the right quality, to prepare for any future development in hemp," says Sirotin. "Hemp dynamics can change on a dime and currently processors aren't responding to these changes in a timely fashion due to circumstances in and out of their control. We aim to change that by pioneering systems and best practices that create stability in the industry."

Already, Arbor Vita8 has established a relationship with Bazelet Oglesby to process their CBG-dominant strain, Panakeia™. This connection helped jumpstart the ability for Arbor Vita8 to seek out new certifications and begin planning facility upgrades and improvements. It has also helped solidify the company's innovative position within the industry.

Arbor Vita8 is about to embark on a new round of funding. "With a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) filing in place, we will offer up to 10 percent of our membership units to accredited investors, and interest is high," says Sirotin. These efforts will bring in the $10 million necessary to fund current plans for expansion, innovation and development.

To learn more about Arbor Vita8, it's services, products, and resources, please visit their website at: https://arborvita8.com

To confirm the filing of their Form D, view their entry on the SEC website at: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1861746

ABOUT ARBOR VITA8: Arbor Vita8 is a seed-to-sale commercial hemp company operating out of a 75,000 sq ft facility in Phenix City, Alabama. As the leading resource for licensed hemp clone sales, cultivation, processing, and wholesaling, Arbor Vita8 is focused on helping our farming and manufacturing partners thrive. With laser focus on the whole value chain, Arbor Vita8 is the right company to partner with. Visit https://arborvita8.com for more information.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The investment interests referred to hereupon are not being registered under the securities act of 1933, as amended, in reliance upon the exemption from registration for transactions by an issuer not involving any public offering, under Regulation D, Rule 506(c) of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). These interests are being offered to investors whom the company believes are "accredited investors" as that term is defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D of the Act. Interested potential investors should access all investment documentation of the company by requesting this documentation from principals of the company or directly from the company's website. Investment in these securities involves a high degree of risk.

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "Forward-looking Statements"). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes Forward-looking Statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such Forward-looking Statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such Forward-looking Statements.

Although Forward-looking Statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update Forward-looking Statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Contact:

Jason Sirotin

[email protected]

SOURCE Arbor Vita8

