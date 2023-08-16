Setting New Standards in Transformative Marketing

Intrinsic Digital's remarkable journey to the Inc. 5000 list

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital marketing agency, Intrinsic Digital, acclaimed for its groundbreaking work in geofencing, streaming TV advertising, and AI-driven creative services across the multifamily, restaurant, hotel, and retail sectors, is thrilled to announce its esteemed placement at #953 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Furthermore, Intrinsic Digital secured the 37th spot for the fastest-growing private company in the Mid-Atlantic Region. This significant accolade underlines the company's steadfast dedication to innovation, growth, and pioneering marketing endeavors.

At the heart of Intrinsic Digital's meteoric rise lies a commitment to EOS (Entrepreneurial Operating System) and a set of core values (x-ray vision, accountability, caring, surprise and delight, and authenticity) that have guided the company's every endeavor. Coupled with state-of-the-art streaming TV and AI video capabilities, as well as its pioneering geofencing technology, these cornerstones have galvanized Intrinsic Digital's exceptional growth trajectory.

Matthew Kilmurry, CEO of Intrinsic Digital, expresses gratitude to his team and clients: "I am grateful to our clients for their trust and to our employees for their unwavering dedication. Being part of the Inc. 5000 is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and growth."

Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on their three-year revenue growth, positioning Intrinsic Digital and their family of brands ApartmentGeofencing.com, HotelGeofencing.com, and RestaurantGeofencing.com, among a select group of honorees celebrated for their innovative vision and unwavering dedication. Each of the 5,000 honoree companies, including Intrinsic Digital, receives an individual profile on Inc.com, and the top 500 are prominently featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, a leading advocate for entrepreneurship for over four decades.

Intrinsic Digital's remarkable achievement on the Inc. 5000 list underscores its transformative impact in the digital marketing realm. By revolutionizing location-based advertising solutions, the company has empowered digital marketers to connect with their target audience in unprecedented ways.

Intrinsic Digital is a digital marketing agency that equips marketers with the most advanced location-based advertising available. Find out where your prospects and customers live, work, and play – then target them directly with enticing creative ads and AI-generated commercials for streaming TV. 

