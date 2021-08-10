Setting The Record Straight About Sales & Marketing With Northwicks Consulting

ROSENBERG, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a harsh truth: Business owners are a dime a dozen, and more are trying their hand in the world of business every day.

That doesn't mean that you can't stand out and make your mark in the industry as the "go-to" person. On the contrary, it's easier to stand out now than ever before, even if there is more competition.

Ryan Conway's Results With Northwicks Consulting Matt Nye's Results With Northwicks Consulting. Focusing on the VPC Method & Northwicks Sales System, Matt was able to leverage one system for over six figures in revenue in less than 12 months.

How do we know this to be true?

More than 90% of business owners that apply to work with Northwicks Consulting have shoddy expectations that have to realign with reality. This high percentage shows the level of short-term thinking that is associated with marketing and sales systems.

To set the record straight, if you're a small business owner, no amount of marketing can increase sales if your entire business model and operating system are broken.

That's why at Northwicks Consulting, the focus is systems.

Top & bottom-line growth systems.

Hiring/Scaling systems.

Marketing systems.

Sales systems.

Referral systems.

When you have the perfectly crafted systems installed to help achieve the main objective for your business, you can focus on service or product innovation, networking, and scaling.

It's essential to note that marketing is there to validate and scale an offer - not to turn a lousy offer into something good.

And without an irresistible offer, there will be zero selling opportunities.

Business owners must understand that marketing is just a way to collect the data and bring awareness, while the sales will only happen after your offer and experience make sense to the market.

Until more business owners take the time to listen to what their market wants, do their research, and deliver a value-based message consistently, it'll remain easy to stand out.

The good news is that we don't see that happening anytime soon, which gives you the advantage.

Since Northwicks Consulting is the go-to for small businesses who want to have systems that can better predict growth and scalability

