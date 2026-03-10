Setting the Standard for Safer Care: Healthgrades Names 2026 Top Hospitals for Patient Safety

Healthgrades is proud to recognize outstanding achievements in patient care

DENVER, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthgrades , the #1 site Americans use to find a doctor or hospital, today announced the recipients of the 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ . This achievement recognizes hospitals that excel at providing top-quality care while preventing serious safety events during hospital stays. This year's recipients include 438 hospitals from 40 states and represent the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for patient safety.

According to Healthgrades' annual analysis, if all hospitals performed as well as the 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners, 100,819 patient safety events could have been avoided between 2022 and 2024. Patients treated in award-winning facilities were significantly less likely to experience the four most common patient safety indicators (PSIs), which represent a serious, preventable complication and account for 78% of all safety events:

In-hospital fall resulting in fracture (52.4% less likely)

Collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest (57.5% less likely)

Catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital (67.8% less likely)

Pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital (71.9% less likely)

"The data behind this year's Patient Safety Excellence Award highlights how measurable improvements in safety can prevent thousands of complications," Dr. Alana Biggers, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. "Hospitals that prioritize evidence-based safety practices not only achieve better clinical outcomes, but also cultivate a culture where patients come first. These insights give individuals and families the information they need to make confident and better informed healthcare decisions."

The Patient Safety Excellence Award is based on an analysis of inpatient MedPAR data that measures clinical performance across 13 PSIs. To be eligible for this award, hospitals must meet certain clinical quality thresholds, have zero instances of a foreign object left behind during a procedure, and have data on at least seven out of eight core PSIs.

View the full Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient list and methodology on healthgrades.com .

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Award Methodology , which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2025.0.1) to MedPAR data for years 2022 through 2024 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

