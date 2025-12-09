Setting the Standard: Renegade Talent at the Heart of Volleyball's Rise

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor volleyball is having a moment, and it's bigger than ever. Once seen as a niche sport, volleyball has rapidly evolved into one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

At the heart of this growth, Renegade Talent MGMT has played a key role in identifying and supporting standout athletes. The agency represents collegiate All-Americans Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly, as well as professional volleyball players Lexi Rodriguez, Molly McCage, Zoe Jarvis (previously Fleck) and Khat Bell. These athletes all embody both excellence and influence. This year, Bergen Reilly made history after being named both Big Ten Player of the Year and Setter of the Year, while leading Nebraska Volleyball to a Big Ten Championship title. On the professional stage, Molly McCage was awarded AU Pro Volleyball's Blocker of the Year, further solidifying Renegade's impact across both collegiate and professional play.

Beginning as Premier Management Group/PMG Sports, the agency has represented top NBA players, Olympians, chefs, reality TV stars, and social media influencers. They've worked with the largest brands and have landed their talent on the covers of cereal boxes and in TV commercials. Now, Renegade Talent MGMT focuses on finding players who not only dominate on the court, but also serve as ambassadors for the game, and role models to young athletes everywhere.

"I have the pleasure of representing some of the biggest names in volleyball from NIL superstars to pro standouts. On the court, they're undeniable. Off the court? Total rockstars. Their influence and audience is so strong, and their ability to build strategic endeavors goes well beyond the sport.", said Christina Brennan, President of Renegade Talent MGMT.

The sport's expansion is unlike any other women's sport in history. It wasn't long ago that large-scale national attention for women's volleyball was rare. Today, sellout arenas, primetime broadcasts, and mass media praise are not only possible but expected. The Penn State vs. Nebraska semifinal match in December 2024 peaked at 1.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched NCAA Women's Volleyball National Semifinal on record.

The momentum reached a historic peak when 92,003 fans filled Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, to watch the University of Nebraska women's volleyball team. Not only did this set the Memorial Stadium attendance record, it also set a world record for attendance at a women's sporting event.

That unprecedented turnout wasn't just a win for Nebraska. It was a direct translation of the immense growth this sport has seen in recent years. Women's sports are taking the world by storm, and volleyball is at the heart of it.

"When you look at indoor volleyball in 2025, I feel like it has the same momentum that US women's gymnastics had starting in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics, or in 2000 for the US Swim team in Sydney, Australia. The sport is on the rise and the athletes are incredible!", said Evan Morgenstein, CEO of Renegade Talent MGMT.

From youth leagues to the NCAA and beyond, participation in indoor volleyball continues to grow year-over-year. In 2024, there was a 33% increase in youth volleyball registrations compared to the previous year, surpassing the growth rates of girl's indoor soccer. Media coverage and NIL deals are helping athletes gain recognition like never before. The sport's mix of speed, precision, and teamwork has made it a fan favorite both in-person and online, with engagement rivaling some of the most established team sports in the country.

And this is just the beginning. With more schools investing in programs, more brands stepping up to support athletes, and more fans tuning in, the future of indoor volleyball looks larger than ever.

About Renegade Talent MGMT

Renegade Talent MGMT is a leading sports and talent management company dedicated to empowering collegiate and professional athletes. Through brand partnerships, personal development, and strategic content creation, Renegade Talent MGMT helps athletes become influential ambassadors both on and off the court.

