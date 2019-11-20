Setting the Standard With Planbox: Introduction to ISO 56000 International Standards for Innovation Management

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planbox, a leading provider of cloud-based AI-powered agile innovation management solutions, today announced its upcoming webinar, titled ISO 56000: Ushering a New Era for Innovation Management. The webinar will be presented by Innov8rs, a global community of corporate innovators, and Ludwig Melik, CEO of Planbox, on Dec. 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. EST.

The ISO 56000 Standard for Innovation Management offers an all-encompassing set of standard operating procedures designed to provide a general framework for all organizations, regardless of type, sector, or size, whether established, temporary or starting, toward the successful implementation, maintenance, and continual improvement of an innovation management system. The standard also provides guidance for all types of innovations, such as products, services, processes, business models and methods ranging from incremental to radical, as well as all types of approaches, such as internal and open innovation for user-, market-, technology-, and design-driven innovation activities.

The webinar is geared toward executives and managers seeking sustained success and funding for their organization's innovation activities and capabilities. Key insights audiences will gather from this webinar include:

the overall structure and guiding principles of ISO 56000; what to look for in the ISO 56000 Standard series and how an organization can benefit by applying these guidelines; how to develop, nurture, strengthen and operationalize innovation management as a core competency within an organization.

"The ISO 56000 Standard series is a testament to the global recognition of the need for innovation management as a system," said Melik. "Every organization has to evolve and adapt to market and societal trends at some point or another, and incorporating a system of record for innovation with strategic, structured and standardized guidelines will help your business identify the most important challenges, capture the right ideas, seize the best opportunities, and properly manage emerging trends and risks. Ultimately, implementing a system and program based on the ISO 56000 Standard will give your organization first-mover advantage, safeguard your organization's future while boosting positive return on innovation investments, and allow your organization to successfully operationalize innovation management as a core competency."

Visit Innov8rs to register for the webinar on Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. EST.

Click here to access the ISO 56000 series of International Standards on Innovation Management.

About Planbox

Our mission is to help organizations thrive by transforming the culture of agile work, continuous innovation, and creativity across the entire organization. Our family of products includes Collaborative Innovation Management, Team Decision Making, and Work Management applications. Planbox is designed to provide agile innovation tools for everyone, built for companies and teams of all sizes.

SOURCE Planbox

