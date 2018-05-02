Setting the Tone for Authentic Skin Care No B.S. Launches Purifying Toner

MIAMI, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- No B.S., the indie beauty brand committed to ousting the b.s. in the beauty industry, has announced the release of their much-anticipated Purifying Facial Toner. Now, you can face the world with a fresh look, thanks to this natural, PH-balancing toner! Formulated with skin-loving ingredients, such as witch hazel - and none the bad stuff: no parabens, no sulfates, no phthalates, and no alcohol - this purifying liquid balances your overall complexion while protecting against pesky clogged pores.

Salicylic acid and tea tree oil go to work against blemish-causing bacteria, while drawing out oil and debris. Plant-based ingredients, including revitalizing cucumber and green tea, give your complexion a healthy serving of antioxidants while tightening pores and reducing signs of fatigue.

"We wanted to continue creating a line of skin care products that disrupt the basic skin care routine with a multi-purpose toner," says Diana Briceno, Founder of No B.S. "With this alcohol-free toner, we're giving people a no-brainer option to ditch their current toner for something that's natural and actually works. The beauty of this amazing product is that it can be used as a makeup remover, pore tightener balancing toner, or just to re-hydrate your skin throughout the day, even on sensitive skin! It comes in a convenient mist spray component - so you spray onto a cotton pad or directly onto your face as a refreshing mist"

The Purifying Facial Toner can now be purchased exclusively at www.livenobs.com, with the 150ml/ 5 oz bottle retailing for $30.00.

ABOUT NO B.S.

The name says it all. No B.S. introduces a new kind of skin care line made with potent plant-based ingredient and powerful, scientifically-proven heavy hitters with none of the bad stuff. No B.S. challenges the beauty industry, swapping chemicals for clean components, sans synthetics. Uncomplicated skin care for the boldly authentic, No B.S. defies the industry's obsession with excess. Instead, offering a handful of smart, powerful products that are as low-maintenance as they are effective. All products are responsibly made in America and are never tested on animals.

To learn more visit livenobs.com, follow them on Instagram, or like their Facebook page.

Contact: Loren O'Neill

Media Maison

Tele: 212-799-6100

Email: 194381@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/setting-the-tone-for-authentic-skin-care-no-bs-launches-purifying-toner-300640731.html

SOURCE No B.S.

Related Links

https://www.livenobs.com

