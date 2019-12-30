Setting Up EV Charging Stations in India, 2019 Exploration Report

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Setting Up EV Charging Stations in India: Evaluating Top Locations/Clusters in India, Best Fit Business Model and Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report aims to provide in-depth view on the possible business opportunity, pitfall and most importantly location level study to help funnel the most attractive pockets / clusters where setting up EV charging stations makes business sense considering the penetration of EV and the time to break even on investment made in charging station.

The potential investors in electric vehicle charging business opportunities in India are in a fix, this as they are unsure of whether to put charging stations upfront or wait for critical mass of EVs before investing any money.

It's a classic chicken and egg situation, however, if one takes a closer look into how the Chinese handled this conundrum, one would realize that the initial thrust came in form creation of public electric vehicle charging stations funded by the government and later came the private investment into the charging infrastructure creation.

Currently, there are only 150 charging stations in India and anticipating the need, Government of India has set up an ambitious target of setting up one charging station every three km in cities and every 25 km on both sides of highways. The government has de-licensed public charging stations business for electric vehicles enabling individuals to extend such facilities but at a regulated tariff.

Companies like ABB, Acme Industries, Fortum India and a few Dutch firms are actively considering setting up vehicle charging stations. State-run companies like NTPC, GAIL India, Indian Oil Corp, and Power Grid Corp have been exploring diversification into electric vehicle charging infrastructure business.



Most of the auto industry has been complaining about the lack of charging support directly discouraging their interest in switching vehicles to electric. There are reportedly 60,000 petrol pumps across the country and more expected to be added and if the infrastructure is used, one doesn't need to acquire more land space to set up the electric vehicle charging stations and make better use of the available area.

Japanese electronics company Panasonic has planned to set up around one lakh charging station for e-vehicles across 25 top Indian cities. The Japanese company is planning to set up these stations by 2024. These charging stations are expected to power over a million vehicles. The company has planned charging stations across top cities like Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Amravati, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad, etc. The charging facilities will be set up at petrol pumps, malls, parking lots, etc.



At both the Central Government level and State Government level, policy changes are being implemented to pave for accelerated charging infrastructure capacity creation. The state of Uttar Pradesh has become the first in India to formally invite EoIs from companies to set up electric vehicle charging stations. This is the first proposal after the Union Power Ministry issued guidelines over setting up of such EV charging stations in December 2018 to promote the use of battery-electric auto-rickshaws.

In March this year, the New Delhi government approved the plan to set up 131 public charging stations in the capital. Also, private firms like Magenta Power are working on EV charging corridor on Mumbai-Pune highway besides other projects. The draft policy of Delhi Government, also mentions that to develop charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Delhi, the government plans to have charging points at every 3 km and offer a subsidy of 100% (up to Rs 30,000) to set up charging points (for the first 10,000 points) in Delhi.

As per the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry statement, several amendments have been made to the Model Building Byelaws (MBBL) 2016 and Urban Regional Development Plans Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI) Guidelines 2014, for establishing a robust Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure.



Akin to solar, the publisher anticipates the deluge of companies interested in setting up electric vehicle charging stations in India, however one has to be careful about the pace at which one has to accelerate in this business where the rudimentary way of fuel retailing may not work.

