Setting up the Future, Honoring Legacy: MKThink Co-Founder Mark R Miller - FAIA Transitions to Emeritus Chair

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MKThink, the San Francisco–based architecture and innovation practice, today announced that co-founder Mark R Miller, FAIA will transition from Design Principal and Chairperson to the Founder & Emeritus Chair. This move marks the next step in MKThink's leadership evolution as the firm celebrates 25 years of pioneering work in architecture, analytics, and technology.

Founded in 2000 by Miller and co-founder Steve Kelley, soon joined by Nate Goore, MKThink has built a reputation as a pioneer in integrating design, analytics, and technology to create intelligent places. From its origins in rethinking traditional architecture, Mark has led MKThink's evolution from its creative integration of strategic ideation and architecture ("MK1.0"), to advancing architecture's ability to maintain relevance through analytics and innovation ("MK 2.0"), and the development and application of technology to innovation and applying dynamic Spatial Intelligence ("MK 3.0"). Shared through this journey has been a holistic approach that works at the intersection of people, natural systems, and the built environment to discover solutions that form better places.

Quote from Mark Miller, FAIA

MK is best when it is provocative, relentless, and connected in its pursuit of innovation for better places. Steve and I recognized this when we started the firm, and Nate has supported this as we grew and advanced. Now what's critical is advancing the commitment and ability to keep MK fresh and architecture relevant. This transition will help me move forward and discover innovative means to support these goals. Also, hopefully, the transition creates space for the next generation of leaders. I am confident in Nate's stewardship and am excited by the emerging existing MK talent.

I am also grateful to my co-founder, Steve Kelley, for starting MKThink with me and to Nate for helping it become more analytically critical. I have enormous respect for both. Steve took up his next journey at the top of his game in 2020 to make room for others to step up. Now is that time for me.

Mark will remain connected to MKThink as Founder & Emeritus Chair. His forward-facing work will include pursuing independent innovation, thought leadership initiatives, as well as more personally inspired art and fabrication. As appropriate, Mark may collaborate selectively with MKThink to ensure continuity and standards for critical assignments.

Nate Goore, AIA, continues as CEO, increasingly supported by an expanding leadership team, to create the next chapter.

"Mark's vision and contributions have shaped MKThink into a firm that consistently challenges the conventions of architecture," said Goore. "We are honoring that legacy by building upon it."

About Mark R Miller, FAIA

Mark R Miller, FAIA, is an award-winning architect, planner, and inventor. His creative work derives inspiration from the intersection of Architecture, Science, and Culture. The aspiration is to improve the quality of life through the beautiful utility of better places.

Mark is a Founder and is becoming the Emeritus Partner of MKThink. He is also the founder of RoundhouseONE and ProjectFROG. He is the inspiration and lead innovator for 20+ patented inventions in Spatial Intelligence. Mark is a member of the American Institute of Architects College of Fellows, was honored as a Henry Luce Scholar in Southeast Asia, and was awarded a Keasbey Fellowship to Cambridge University (King's College).

Miller has served multiple leading institutions, including Stanford University, the US Office of Naval Research, the SF SPCA, the Nature Conservancy, General Motors, Mozilla, the National Parks Service, the Hawaii Natural Energy Institute, and San Francisco's Town School and University High School.

About MKThink

Founded in 2000, MKThink has reimagined the practice of architecture through its evolution from MK 1.0 to 3.0. By integrating design, analytics, and technology, the firm creates intelligent places that are adaptive, resilient, and improve quality of life. Today, MKThink continues to build on its legacy of innovation with a focus on Spatial Intelligence and a client-centered approach.

For more information, visit www.mkthink.com .

