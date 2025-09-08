SETTLE FUNDING, LLC TO AUCTION THE PERSONAL PROPERTY OF MIRACLE MOO, INC. VIA PUBLIC SALE

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant to Section 9-610 of the Uniform Commercial Code, notice is hereby given that SETTLE FUNDING, LLC (the "Secured Party") will hold a secured party public sale to the highest and/or best bidder for cash, with reserve, to be conducted telephonically by the Secured Party on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (the "Public Sale"). Qualified Bidders (defined below) may attend the Public Sale telephonically or by Zoom.

The Secured Party has a first priority perfected lien and security interest in and to all of the personal property assets of MIRACLE MOO, INC., a Delaware corporation (the "Borrower").

The Secured Party is conducting the Public Sale to foreclose the lien and security interest held by the Secured Party in and to Borrower's personal property assets, including, inventory, accounts, fixtures, furniture, equipment, trademarks, patents and general intangibles, and commercial tort claims (collectively, the "Public Sale Collateral"). At the Public Sale, all of Borrower's right, title and interest in and to the Public Sale Collateral will be sold "as is" and "where is" and the Secured Party shall make no representation or warranty, either express or implied, relating to title, use, quiet enjoyment, possession, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose, completeness, condition or the like, all of which are hereby disclaimed, in the sale or disposition of the Public Sale Collateral. In addition, the Public Sale Collateral is being sold (i) free and clear of Secured Party's liens and any subordinate security interests, and (ii) without recourse to Secured Party, its attorneys and representatives. The Public Sale of the Public Sale Collateral, if made, shall be to the bidder with the highest and best offer.

In order to participate in the bidding process, each person or entity (a "Potential Bidder") must deliver to Secured Party (i) an executed confidentiality agreement in form and substance acceptable to Secured Party, (ii) current financial statements of the Potential Bidder or other evidence acceptable to Secured Party that will show the financial ability of the Potential Bidder to purchase the Public Sale Collateral and such other information as the Secured Party shall require to show proof of the Potential Bidder's ability to close on the Public Sale, (iii) a completed and executed Asset Purchase Agreement in the form provided by Secured Party, and (iv) a deposit in an amount equal to ten percent of the bid amount which will be held in escrow by Secured Party. A Potential Bidder that complies with the foregoing requirements shall be deemed a "Qualified Bidder". Those Qualified Bidders participating at the Public Sale shall be provided with the telephone number and passcode to attend the Public Sale and shall be given the opportunity to bid on a competitive basis.

At the Public Sale, the Public Sale Collateral may be offered for sale in separate lots or as a single lot. At the conclusion of the Public Sale, the successful bidder(s) must pay the final bid amount in full by a wire transfer of funds to the Secured Party. The Secured Party reserves the right to credit bid any amount of the indebtedness due by Borrower at the Public Sale. The Secured Party reserves the right to reject all bids, adjourn or cancel the Public Sale without further notice. The Secured Party reserves the right to establish other reasonable bidding procedures.

For further details regarding the Public Sale Collateral, becoming a "qualified bidder", and/or the terms of the Public Sale, you may contact either Michael Berens, Esq. by email at [email protected] or Betty Chia by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Settle Funding, LLC