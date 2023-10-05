Settle Partners with Finaloop to Offer Ecommerce and DTC Brands an All-in-One Finance Platform

News provided by

Settle

05 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Integration enables joint customers to automate back-office accounting, bill pay and short-term financing from a single place

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Settle, the leading cash-flow management platform, announced today it has partnered with bookkeeping software Finaloop to help ecommerce and CPG brands and founders with an all-in-one finance platform.

Up to date, accurate financial data is critical to be able to drive a business effectively, and to be able to secure debt or equity capital. Accounting for physical inventory businesses is highly complex, and requires subject matter expertise to get it right. The Finaloop and Settle integration gives CPG businesses the ability to optimize cash flow and sync to financial statements in real time. 

"As a business scales, so does the back-office work," said Alek Koenig, CEO, Settle. "Everything from bookkeeping to managing AP pulls founders away from focusing on growing their business. Our partnership with Finaloop automates these tedious, time-consuming tasks, so businesses can get back to building their business without having to worry about paperwork. It's a win-win."

"Managing ecommerce finances can quickly become a herculean task for a small business owner," said Lioran Pinchevski, CEO, Finaloop. "Finaloop was built for founders by founders to help businesses pull themselves out of the back-office maze and focus on growth and opportunity. Partnering with Settle is another big step in our commitment to helping ecommerce, DTC brands thrive."

Finaloop leverages AI technology and a team of accounting professionals to equip CPG founders to make astute financial decisions, drive revenue, and excel against competition. Paired with Settle, CPG leaders can save time and money by managing their entire purchase-to-pay workflow in one place, and get access to flexible working capital at founder-friendly rates. As Alec Todd, CFO, Cove explains, this partnership "syncs our two main points of contact and sources of truth for all of our financials. [It] allows us to take a quick look and understand where our company is at, and how much more room we have to grow."

About Settle
Settle helps small businesses thrive by taking the worry out of cash flow management with an all-in-one platform helping e-commerce brands level up their cash flow from startup to what's next.
Settle's solution is built specifically for founders of e-commerce and consumer growth brands in mind so you can easily and quickly pay vendors, three-way match POs, manage invoices and, for businesses that qualify, access flexible, short-term financing solutions with Settle Working Capital. Get started at Settle.com and join brands like Italic, Branch, and Olipop.

About Finaloop
Finaloop is an automated bookkeeping service built exclusively for eCommerce brands. Combining AI & ML, together with human accounting and e-commerce experts, Finaloop replaces your accounting software & bookkeeper, and gives you financials you can trust, updated in real-time, and all at a fraction of the cost. By using Finaloop, brands like Tabs Chocolate, Obvi, Heart & Soil, and Cushion Lab can stop wasting their time chasing after numbers, and start focusing on growing their business taking smarter, faster, and more proactive business decisions based on accurate financials.

SOURCE Settle

Also from this source

Settle Unveils New Purchasing and Procurement Suite for E-commerce Businesses

Settle Raises $145M Credit Facility with Silicon Valley Bank

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.