Settlement Administrator, Digital Settlement Group Reminds Potential Class Members That They Could be Eligible to Receive a Payment From a Class Action Settlement if They Purchased Certain Branded Citronella Candles and Total Release Foggers

IF YOU PURCHASED ONE OF MORE OF THE FOLLOWING PRODUCTS FOR PERSONAL USE BETWEEN MAY 4, 2015 AND JUNE 7, 2021 THEN YOU MAY BE INCLUDED IN THIS SETTLEMENT:

Citronella Candles: Cutter and Repel brand citronella candles ("Covered Candles")

Foggers: Hotshot, Black Flag, Do It Best, Eliminator, Green Thumb, No Pest, Real-Kill, Rid-A-Bug, Spectracide, and TAT brand total release foggers ("Covered Foggers")

Christine Mendoza, et al., v. United Industries Corporation, Phelps County Circuit Court, Case No. 21PH-CV00670

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT?

The lawsuit claims that Defendant United Industries Corporation ("Defendant") deceptively marketed the efficacy of the Covered Candles and Covered Foggers. As part of the Settlement, Defendant has agreed to change their labeling practices and provide payments to customers. Defendant denies any wrongdoing.

WHAT DOES THE SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?

The Settlement will provide up to a maximum of $3,600,000 to pay Valid Claims, as well as other fees and expenses. The final amounts paid for Valid Claims may be reduced based on total number of Claims received.

Tier 1 - Without Proof of Purchase : You can get up to $7.00 for up to 2 Units for up to $14.00 maximum.

Tier 2 - With Proof of Purchase : You can get up to a full refund of the purchase price for a maximum of 6 units.

WHAT ARE MY RIGHTS?

Submit a Claim – You must submit a Claim to get a monetary Benefit from this Settlement. Claim Forms must be submitted online (http://www.pestcontrolsettlement.com/) or postmarked (Digital Settlement Group, LLC; PO Box 232; Valparaiso, IN 46384) by September 20, 2021 . Do Nothing – If you do nothing, you remain in the Settlement, you give up your rights to sue, and you will not get any money. Exclude Yourself – This is the only option that allows you to keep your right to sue about the claims in this lawsuit. You will not get any money from the Settlement. Your request for exclusion must be postmarked by September 5, 2021 . File an Objection - Stay in the Settlement but tell the Court why you think the Settlement should not be approved. Objections must be submitted by September 5, 2021 .

THE FAIRNESS HEARING

The Court will hold a Fairness Hearing in the Circuit Court of Phelps County, Missouri; located at 200 North Main Street, Rolla, Missouri 65401, in the courtroom of the Honorable John D Beger, on September 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM, to decide whether to approve the Settlement and to award Attorneys' Fees and Expenses of up to $900,000, and up to a maximum total amount of $30,000 in the aggregate to compensate the Class Representatives and four other Plaintiffs. All briefs and materials filed in support of the Settlement and the Application for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses will be made available on the Settlement Website at http://www.pestcontrolsettlement.com/. You may hire an attorney, at your own expense, to appear at the hearing, but you do not have to.

Claims will be paid only if the Court approves the Settlement, and all appeals are resolved. Please be patient. If the Settlement does not become effective, the litigation will continue.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For more information, please visit http://www.pestcontrolsettlement.com/, or contact the Settlement Administrator by phone at (877) 395-8158, by email at [email protected], or by mail at Digital Settlement Group, LLC; PO Box 232; Valparaiso, IN 46384.

SOURCE Digital Settlement Group

Related Links

digitalsettlements.com

