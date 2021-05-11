Settlement Planning Firm Launches Trial LawHER Scholarship to Support Standout Female Law Student

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Consulting announces the launch of its Trial LawHER Scholarship, a $10,000 annual scholarship awarded to a rising 3L female law student who intends to become a plaintiff trial lawyer. This scholarship's intent is to enact change on two fronts: to elevate rising female leaders in the plaintiff trial lawyer space, and to educate trial lawyers around the importance of settlement planning.

Applications for the scholarship's inaugural year open today, May 11, 2021, and will remain open through August 1, 2021. Applicants must be:

A female U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Enrolled in a 3L law school program for the fall 2021 semester

In good academic standing

Planning to become a plaintiff trial lawyer

Applicants must submit a letter of recommendation from a law professor, a short video, and a 1,500-word essay exploring the implications of settlement planning in the context of our civil justice system.

Milestone is a nationally recognized settlement planning firm built on helping plaintiffs achieve secure financial futures. Over the course of his more than two decades in the industry, Milestone founder John Bair has noticed just how male-dominated the civil justice space is, as well as how inadequately law school prepares attorneys to properly support their clients at the time of settlement.

"Settlement planning is not typically a required course subject in law school, and so we see attorneys entering the space with minimal understanding of how a successful lawsuit will impact their clients' long-term financial wellbeing, at no fault of their own," said Bair. "I'm on a mission to introduce this elevated level of client care to the next generation of plaintiff trial lawyers."

Additionally, only about one in three attorneys is female in today's legal landscape. Couple that with the fact that young attorneys are rarely encouraged to pursue a legal career on the plaintiff side of trial law, and the number of practicing female plaintiff trial lawyers is critically low.

"I'm the first to admit that a male-dominated legal space is innately hindered from reaching its full potential as an arm of our justice system," said Bair. "In order for civil justice to function optimally, we need more females litigating in the courtroom."

Bair will announce the Trial LawHER Scholarship's first winner in late summer of this year, making the funds available to support her schooling in the upcoming academic year.

For more information on the Trial LawHER Scholarship or to apply, visit http://milestoneseventh.com/trial-lawher-scholarship.

About Milestone

Milestone Consulting, LLC is a settlement planning and management company licensed in all 50 states. Milestone provides trusted financial guidance and strategies around settlement to ensure financial security for a lifetime. We work with trial lawyers and their clients to serve as a partner for the present and an advocate for the future.

