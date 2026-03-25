Settlement Reached in Foroughi obo Laurel School v. Laurel School PTO, et al.

FROM : LAUREL SCHOOL PARENT TEACHER ORGANIZATION ("PTO")

JACLYN FOROUGHI

RE: PTO Reforms and Settlement of Foroughi obo Laurel School v. Laurel School PTO,

et al.,

San Mateo County Superior Court, Case No. 21CIV01197

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jaclyn Foroughi and Laurel School Parent Teacher Organization released the following statement:

We are pleased to announce an agreement that will formalize various institutional reforms involving the Laurel School Parent Teacher Organization (the "PTO"). These reforms will strengthen the bond between the PTO and the parents and school that it serves by improving governance and transparency in PTO operations and fundraising.

The PTO would like to acknowledge the hard work and financial expertise that Jaclyn Foroughi brought to this process, which helped lead to important changes to the PTO's operation.

Trust between parents and the schools in San Mateo where parents send their children to learn is critically important. Ms. Foroughi's efforts have helped advance transparency and proper governance in the use of PTO funds at the Laurel School and therefore have significantly advanced a core mission of the school's PTO, for which we formally thank her. She has pursued these changes for multiple years as a volunteer.

We support and recognize the alliance between Ms. Foroughi and the current PTO as reflected in this agreement and in the commitment by the PTO to address any future issues.

Ms. Foroughi and the PTO worked very hard to reach a mutually-agreeable resolution of the concerns raised by Ms. Foroughi. We are pleased to announce that the settlement will result in the following reforms:

All executive board members on PTO are being and will continue to be trained as to their duties in particular with respect to fundraising, use of PTO funds, fiduciary duties, and respectful and effective collaboration;

To assure accuracy of the PTO financials, they are being audited and the current PTO is committed to address any corrections necessary based on the results of the audit.

The parties have agreed that mediator Bruce Friedman, who assisted the parties in reaching this resolution of the litigation, will continue to work with the parties to make sure these reforms are implemented.

We further announce that the settlement includes a substantial financial payment from insurers, which Ms. Foroughi has generously directed to the Laurel School PTO.

SOURCE Davis Wright Tremaine LLP