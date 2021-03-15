Settlement Reached with Power Window Switches Manufacturer in Price Fixing Class Action Lawsuit

DETROIT, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC; Kohn, Swift & Graf, P.C.; Spector Roseman & Kodroff, P.C.; and Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios, LLP ("Co-Lead Settlement Class Counsel") announce that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division ("Court") has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement with Nidec Mobility Corporation (formerly known as Omron Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd., and hereinafter referred to as "NMOJ") for $1.4 million, and the proposed distribution of the proceeds of that settlement.

The lawsuit claims that NMOJ conspired to suppress and eliminate competition for Power Window Switches by agreeing to raise, fix, maintain, and stabilize prices, rig bids, and allocate markets and customers for Power Window Switches sold in the United States, in violation of federal antitrust laws.

The settlement affects those who purchased Power Window Switches in the United States from January 1, 2003 through April 13, 2020 directly from any of the following entities (or their subsidiaries or affiliates): Nidec Mobility Corporation, Toyo Denso Co. Ltd., and Weastec, Inc.

A hearing will be held on June 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Sean F. Cox, United States District Judge, at the Theodore Levin United States Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226, Courtroom 817 (or such other courtroom as may be assigned for the hearing, or if the Court believes that it is appropriate, remotely by telephone or other electronic means), for the purpose of determining whether to approve: (1) the proposed settlement with NMOJ; (2) the proposed plan of distribution of the settlement fund to members of the settlement class; and (3) Settlement Class Counsel's requests for an award of attorneys' fees, reimbursement of litigation costs and expenses, and a service award to the Class Representative.

A Notice of Proposed Settlement (the "Notice") was mailed to potential Settlement Class members on or about March 4, 2021. The Notice describes in more detail the litigation and options available to NMOJ Settlement Class members with respect to the NMOJ settlement. The Notice and other important documents related to the settlement can be accessed at www.AutoPartsAntitrustLitigation.com/PowerWindowSwitches, or by calling 1-877-299-1574 or writing to Power Window Switches Direct Purchaser Antitrust Litigation, P.O. Box 2312, Portland, OR 97208-2312. Those who believe they may be a member of the NMOJ Settlement Class, are urged to obtain a copy of the Notice.

www.AutoPartsAntitrustLitigation.com/PowerWindowSwitches

