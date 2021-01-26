SETTY Connects 1,500 Teachers with Critical Information about the HVAC Systems in their Schools and the Efforts to Keep Them Safe in the Classroom

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 1500 teachers on the line, Raj Setty, president of local engineering firm SETTY, recently explained how the recently upgraded HVAC systems in D.C. schools will ensure better air quality for District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) teachers and students. An invited guest of DCPS, Setty joined a panel of speakers at the DCPS Community Townhall on their #reopenstrong Term 3 Reopening Plan for DC Schools.

"We were glad to take part in this discussion to provide teachers with the data and information they need to feel safe in their classrooms," Setty said. "The reality is there are relatively simple upgrades that can dramatically improve the quality of the air we breathe. DCPS is doing the right things to get those upgrades in place."

Joining Setty on the panel were Dr. Lee Ann Beers from Children's National Hospital , and Dr. Ankoor Shah, from the DC Department of Health . Setty, who serves on the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers ( ASHRAE ) Epidemic Task Force, also discussed efforts other districts are taking to upgrade their HVAC systems and how DCPS's efforts compare.

To date, the SETTY team has assessed and developed game plans for all 117 DCPS schools, working closely with nearly two dozen general contractors, program managers, and controls experts to get the schools ready for their planned re-opening next month.

The SETTY Advanced Indoor Air Quality (IAQ2) strategy is rolling into schools across the district to give minute-to-minute visibility into damaging air pollutants and how to control/mitigate for student safety.

Learn more at www.SETTY.com .

CONTACT: Sierra Nguyen

[email protected]

SOURCE Setty & Associates

Related Links

http://www.SETTY.com

