Seurat Technologies draws recognition from the Boston Globe as a "Top Place to Work" on the heels of its $99M Series C lead by NVIDIA and Capricorn

19 Dec, 2023

The 3D metal manufacturing pioneer Announces Strategic Plans to Increase Headcount by 30% in 2024

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seurat Technologies, the Boston-based company that is making manufacturing better for people and the planet, announced today, that on the heels of their historic YoY growth in 2023 they will be ramping up hiring in the greater Boston area by approximately 30% in 2024 across a broad range of technical and professional positions. Seurat was just named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year in the 15th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees.

With support from major industry players including NVentures (NVIDIA's venture capital arm), Capricorn's Technology Impact Fund, Honda Motors, True Ventures, DENSO, Cubit Capital, Porsche SE, SIP Global Partners, GM Ventures, Maniv Mobility, and Xerox Ventures, Seurat is at the forefront of reimagining local manufacturing driven by green energy.

Manufacturing has historically been one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, responsible for 31% of emissions in the US. The Biden Administration recently announced $40 million in funding to expand the clean energy workforce to retrain and bring up the next generation of green manufacturers. As Boston continues its growth as a leading tech hub for climate-tech VCs and green manufacturing, Seurat is creating a new category of green jobs, solidifying its role as a transformative force in the industry and local economy.

"Our mission is to change the world by enabling cost-competitive green manufacturing, and bringing that vision to life will require the right people," said James DeMuth, CEO of Seurat. "We are very excited about the continued growth of our team and grateful for the skills that all our new talent brings. As we continue to progress along our roadmap to change the world of manufacturing, we'll look to continue growing our headcount and investing in our talented team as we make our mark on the industry."

Powered by 100% green energy, Seurat is reinventing and reshoring manufacturing with its Area Printing technology that will deliver high-precision, high-volume, decarbonized manufacturing at sites around the world. This mission, to build a scalable solution and fundamentally change how products are made, requires a strategic investment in top talent. With Seurat's pilot factory in the Greater Boston area already oversubscribed from customer Letters of Intent for Series Production and continued business growth following its recent $99M Series C, the company is hyper focused on adding incredibly accomplished individuals to its expanding team.

Seurat has strategically infused its talent pool with dynamic individuals from renowned companies in additive manufacturing and the broader tech industry including laser, optical, mechanical, electrical, and software engineers. Seurat continues to be on the lookout for the most exceptional minds to join its stellar team of scientists, engineers, designers and trailblazers to transform manufacturing.

To learn more about career opportunities please visit our careers page.

About Seurat Technologies
Seurat Technologies is transforming manufacturing for people and our planet. Area Printing by Seurat is the next generation of 3D metal printing designed for high-volume, decarbonized industrial production. By decoupling resolution and speed, Seurat is creating a scalable process that can compete with traditional manufacturing in every way. Seurat's pioneering approach was originally developed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and has 285+ patents and trademarks, granted and pending. Learn more at www.seurat.com.

