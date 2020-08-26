Seva Foundation Partners with IrisVision to Democratize Vision Care Through Innovation

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IrisVision , the leader in digital vision technologies, today announced it has partnered with the Seva Foundation to develop new technology that will democratize vision healthcare around the world.

Seva Foundation is a global non-profit organization that provides eye care services to underserved communities across the globe. Since 1978, Seva has provided sight-saving surgeries, medicine and other eye care services to more than 40 million people globally.

IrisVision's flagship product helps people with low vision regain their sight and independence.

In the first phase of this unique public-private partnership, Seva will provide IrisVision with a grant of $200,000 to help create new technologies to treat vision impairment, and even prevent blindness, in less privileged parts of our world. IrisVision, which is best known as the creator of an award-winning VR solution that restores sight for those with vision impairments and is currently developing new telehealth applications for its vision care platform, will contribute its extensive R&D talent, leadership and resources to the initiative.

"This partnership with IrisVision will help Seva to continue delivering cutting-edge science and technology in eye health and vision care to the world's underserved communities," said Seva Executive Director Kate Moynihan. "One of our key tenets has been to continue investing in technology that advances eye care for affected and at-risk communities, wherever they may be. When we saw the ground-breaking work IrisVision is already doing in low vision aids , virtual vision diagnostics and remote delivery of eye care, we knew they have the scientific, technical and leadership talent to take our work even further."

According to IrisVision CEO and Co-founder Ammad Khan, "Partnering with such a respected and prestigious organization as the Seva Foundation is an honor. They have established the pathways over their 40 years of hard work to restore sight to more than five million people in communities across the globe. In turn, our technology can help these communities regain the life-changing gift of sight. Together, we can truly make a difference in the world."

About Seva Foundation

Seva is a global nonprofit eye care organization that transforms lives by restoring sight and preventing blindness. Our programs have been instrumental in making eye care available to those who can't afford it. They are driven by four pillars - establishing self-sustaining vision centers, eye care for children, bringing the best in technology, and training and job creation. Visit www.seva.org to learn more

About IrisVision

IrisVision is the global leader in digital vision technologies. Through its flagship product, the IrisVision Live VR headset and software, the company has helped thousands of vision-impaired people regain their sight, achieve independence and do the things they love. IrisVision is also developing new telehealth applications for its platform to deliver remote vision care and advanced diagnostics to the broader population. Backed by a research grant from the National Eye Institute, clinically validated and developed in collaboration with researchers from the world's top ophthalmology centers at Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, IrisVision received a Fast Company World Changing Idea award in 2020 and the CES 2019 Innovation Award. For more information, visit www.irisvision.com .

