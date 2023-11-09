Sevaro Health Releases Synapse 2.0 With Nirvana Notes, An Intelligent Documentation Application For Teleneurology

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevaro Health, a teleneurology and medical technology company, is announces the release of Nirvana Notes, an intuitive, and thoughtful teleneurology documentation app designed by neurologists for neurologists who practice teleneurology. The platform is part of Sevaro's Synapse 2.0 release, is extremely neurologist-friendly, and serves as a centralized health information system to document, aggregate data and optimize remote neurological care and is now available to power a health system's internal telestroke program.

Sevaro Synapse 2.0 offers both a mobile and desktop application Staff Neurologists can be empowered to take teleneurology consults

Synapse 2.0 is accessible via mobile app or web browser, and allows for consistent documentation of a H&P, imaging review and consultation note within minutes. As a clinical decision support tool, Nirvana Notes provides instant visibility into a patient encounter which enables a clinician to provide a higher quality of patient care. The tool has been able to reduce burnout and documentation fatigue by automatically capturingdata, and usesprompts and reminders based on the neurologist's use of the system. Through the integration of Nuance, voice dictation service, Nirvana Notes significantly improves the physician's experience in while enhancing overall efficiency. At the conclusion of the documentation a note is entered directly into both the hub and spoke hospital's EMR.

"After a physician uses it, it is clear that Nirvana Notes is the future of documentation in telemedicine," said Dr. Sama Saha, Vascular Neurologist at Sevaro. The UI/UX is intuitive, purposeful, and thoughtfully designed. Unlike most EMR software, Synapse 2.0 accommodates teleneurology workflows to perform our time-sensitive jobs. More importantly, bycapturing advanced real-time data on the back-end that is viewable in our Premium Analytics tool, Nirvana Notes embodies Sevaro's commitment to quality and data-driven telemedicine."

Branden Robinson, Chief Growth Officer said, "the release of Synapse 2.0 with the integration of Nirvana Notes allows a health system teleneurology hub to bring a true turn key solution to their spoke sites. With Synapse 2.0, Nirvana Notes and Premium Analytics a health system can launch a telestroke program and connect to each spoke and still allow each site to use their own EMR, televideo application and Advanced Imaging.

About Sevaro Health

Sevaroenables partner hospitals and systems to enhance neurologicial care and save lives. Sevaro revolutionized teleneurology with Sevaro OneCall™ which connects hospital staff directly to an on-call vascular neurologist in 45 seconds which eliminates call centers, and saves time when time is everything.

SOURCE Sevaro Health, Inc